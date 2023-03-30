Smart gets smarter - Beroe's AI-analyst Abi is now powered by ChatGPT

RALEIGH, N.C., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe Inc, a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider, is integrating ChatGPT with its AI-powered digital market analyst, Abi. This first-to-market innovation is designed to bring the power of generative AI to help procurement and supply chain professionals get the right data and insights with greater speed and efficiency.

Abi is at the heart of Beroe's AI-powered intelligence platform, Beroe LiVE.Ai -- tailored to the needs of procurement and sourcing professionals - providing market intelligence, supplier risk information, category benchmarking, cost models, price tracking, and forecasting.

The integration of ChatGPT with Abi provides procurement with even more advanced analysis and tailored recommendations. ChatGPT' s cutting-edge natural language processing capabilities enable Abi to understand complex queries, generate comprehensive reports, and offer actionable insights – all in real-time.

"With the integration of ChatGPT, Abi is set to revolutionize the world of procurement intelligence," said Beroe Inc. Chief Executive Vel Dhinagaravel. "Our commitment to enabling every sourcing decision is further strengthened by harnessing the power of generative AI by ChatGPT. We're confident that Abi will become an indispensable tool for procurement professionals everywhere."

About Beroe

Beroe is a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider. We deliver intelligence, data, and insights that enable companies to make smarter sourcing decisions – leading to lower costs, reduced risk, and greater profits. Beroe has been a trusted intelligence source for more than 15 years and partners with 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 Fortune 500 companies.

