Smart Glass Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from North America |Increasing Demand from Healthcare Providers to Boost Market| Technavio

Smart Glass Market - Drivers & Trends

The increasing demand from healthcare providers is one of the key drivers supporting the smart glass market growth. Healthcare providers face problems of cross-contamination from infectious pathogens such as methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) due to continuous visits from staff for regular monitoring. With smart glass, the staff and doctors can monitor patients without entering the isolation unit. Hence, it helps in providing a clean environment to patients in healthcare facilities which supports in improving patient recovery time as well as maintaining general well-being. Smart glass panels are designed to easily turn from clear to opaque, which is used to ensure patient privacy in inpatient rooms, examination rooms, and operating theatres. Moreover, it offers better privacy than blinds and curtains, which in turn maximizes the comfort and satisfaction level of patients in healthcare facilities. Such factors are driving the market growth.

Integration with IoT is the major trend supporting the smart glass market growth. Internet of Things (IoT) is an ecosystem connecting physical objects that can be accessed through the internet. It is used as a transformational force, as it helps enterprises improve product performance through IoT Security and IoT analytics for delivering better results. It is integrated with smart glass as it provides better manageability, control, and configuring abilities for users. This is encouraging vendors in the market to launch IoT smart products to cater to the growing demand from the market. For instance, the 787 Dreamliner by Boeing Co. uses electrochromic windows. These windows can turn entirely opaque with a click of a button. Hence, with the integration of IoT with smart glass, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Smart Glass Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Infrastructural development - size and forecast 2021-2026

Transportation - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart Glass Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Some of key Smart Glass Players:

The smart glass market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovation, price, low operational cost, and high product quality to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Co.

Co. AGC Inc.

BASF SE

Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.

Carlex Glass America LLC

ChromoGenics AB

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Corning Inc.

e Chromic Technologies Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Gentex Corp.

Heliotrope Technologies

ICE AV Technology

Invisishade LLC

Krea Ltd.

LTI Smart Glass Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Xinology Co. Ltd.

Innovative Glass Corp.

Smart Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.32 Performing market contribution North America at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., AGC Inc., BASF SE, Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Carlex Glass America LLC, ChromoGenics AB, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., e Chromic Technologies Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Gentex Corp., Heliotrope Technologies, ICE AV Technology, Invisishade LLC, Krea Ltd., LTI Smart Glass Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Xinology Co. Ltd., and Innovative Glass Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Infrastructural development - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Infrastructural development - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Infrastructural development - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Infrastructural development - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Infrastructural development - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 94: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 96: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 AGC Inc.

Exhibit 98: AGC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: AGC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: AGC Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: AGC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: AGC Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 103: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 104: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 105: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 106: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.

Exhibit 108: Cardinal Glass Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Cardinal Glass Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Cardinal Glass Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Carlex Glass America LLC

Exhibit 111: Carlex Glass America LLC - Overview



Exhibit 112: Carlex Glass America LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Carlex Glass America LLC - Key offerings

10.8 ChromoGenics AB

Exhibit 114: ChromoGenics AB - Overview



Exhibit 115: ChromoGenics AB - Business segments



Exhibit 116: ChromoGenics AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: ChromoGenics AB - Segment focus

10.9 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 118: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 119: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key news



Exhibit 121: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

10.10 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 123: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 PPG Industries Inc.

Exhibit 127: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: PPG Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Xinology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Xinology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Xinology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Xinology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

