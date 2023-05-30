Smart Glass Market size to grow by USD 65.75 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the implementation of automation in the industrial sector - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart glass market size is set to grow by USD 65.75 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The implementation of automation in the industrial sector is notably driving the smart glass market growth, although factors such as technical limitations and unattractive design may impede the market growth. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Glass Market 2023-2027

The report on the smart glass market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Smart Glass Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing demand from healthcare providers

Rising number of skyscrapers

Growing use in aircraft

Market Trends

Integration with IoT

Growing mergers and acquisitions activities and strategic alliances

The emergence of smart solar windows

Market Challenges

High cost of smart glass

Interoperability issue

Low adoption in developing countries

Smart Glass Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The smart glass market is segmented by product (developer and commercial), OS (android, windows, and others), end-user (enterprise and individual), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the developer segment will be significant during the forecast period. The developer segment was valued at USD 28.44 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. By geography, North America is projected to contribute 61% by 2027. One of the major reasons for the dominance of North America in the AR smart glasses market is that the region has always been at the forefront of the adoption of new technologies.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) View Sample Report

The smart glass market covers the following areas:

Smart Glass Market Sizing

Smart Glass Market Forecast

Smart Glass Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. AGC Inc.

BASF SE

Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.

Carlex Glass America LLC

ChromoGenics AB

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Corning Inc.

e Chromic Technologies Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Gentex Corp.

Heliotrope Technologies

ICE AV Technology

Invisishade LLC

Krea Ltd.

LTI Smart Glass Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Xinology Co. Ltd.

Innovative Glass Corp.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Smart Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 17.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., AGC Inc., BASF SE, Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Carlex Glass America LLC, ChromoGenics AB, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., e Chromic Technologies Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Gentex Corp., Heliotrope Technologies, ICE AV Technology, Invisishade LLC, Krea Ltd., LTI Smart Glass Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Xinology Co. Ltd., and Innovative Glass Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

