Smart Glass Market Size Worth $7.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart glass market size is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. The growing demand across the transportation and architectural sectors is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing trend of using smart technology in new buildings has propelled the demand for smart glass products in the architectural sector.

Key suggestions from the report:

The increasing number of stringent regulations, such as the green building initiative by the European Union and the Building Energy Conservation Act, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period

The SPD technology segment is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its high functionality and pan-industry applications

The recent trend of having large sunroofs and panoramic roof panels in luxury cars is expected to intensify the demand for smart glass in transportation applications

Asia Pacific is an untapped market, which provides ample opportunity for smart glass manufacturers. The regional market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period

Read 135 page research report with ToC on "Smart Glass Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Electrochromic, SPD, PDLC, Thermochromic), By Application (Transportation, Power Generation), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-glass-market

Modern-day glass solutions offer on-demand privacy in the form of dynamic glazing or smart glass. The technologically-advanced products can turn from clear to opaque in no time. Furthermore, smart glass can help transform the indoor experience by providing an outside view and preserving environmental sustainability. As a result, the demand for smart glass in hospitals, restaurants, and commercial buildings is soaring. Moreover, residential buildings are getting renovated to make them more energy efficient, thereby providing new business avenues for glass manufacturers.

The liquid crystal or PDLC smart glass technology segment is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the operational feasibility of the technology offering a fast response time and optical translucency. Ultra-fast switching speed, low power consumption, and low haze are other benefits promoting manufacturers and product developers to increase the usage of liquid crystal glass in windows and partition walls. High stability for heat, UV, and moisture, low driving voltage, and long lifetime are the other factors driving the demand for PDLC smart glass.

Power generation is a key emerging application of smart glass technology. Researchers from Shanghai University have discovered the ideal material for smart windows that can convert sunlight into electricity. Smart windows designed to generate electricity could reduce the buildings' air-conditioning demand, making a sizeable environmental impact. Thus, architects and urban planners are increasingly focusing on the adoption of smart glass technology in new buildings.

The global market is highly competitive, with each manufacturer striving to provide superior products by differentiating them either on the basis of quality or service. Since smart glass is significantly costlier compared to its legacy counterpart, it is vital to ensure a good value proposition to gain market share. Smart glass manufacturers are focusing on integrating voice-activated controls in their products for window tinting. SAGE Electrochromics, Inc., a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain S.A., and Kinestral Technologies, Inc. are providing Amazon echo voice-activated technology for smart glass.

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart glass market based on technology, application, and region:

Smart Glass Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Electrochromic



Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)



Suspended Particle Devices (SPD)



Thermochromics



Photochromic

Smart Glass Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Architectural



Transportation



Automotive





Aircraft





Marine



Consumer Electronics



Power Generation

Smart Glass Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Smart Glass Market

AGC Inc.

ChromoGenics

Corning Incorporated

Gauzy Ltd.

Gentex Corporation

Guardian Industries

Kinestral Technologies, Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RavenWindow

Research Frontiers Inc.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.

Smartglass International Limited

VELUX Group

View, Inc.

Vision Systems

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Green Building Materials Market – The global green building materials market size was estimated at USD 192.3 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period.

in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period. Solar Control Glass Market – The global solar control glass market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.

in 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. Virtual Fitting Room Market – The global virtual fitting room market size was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.