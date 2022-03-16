Smart Glass Market to Garner $15.1 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 12.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smart Glass Market by Technology (Thermochromic, Photochromic, Electrochromic, Suspended Particle Device (SPD), Polymer Disperse Liquid Crystal (PDLC), and Others), and End user Industry (Transportation, Construction, Power Generation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global smart glass industry generated $4.62 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $15.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Escalating demand from building & construction sector and rise in demand from automotive sector drive the growth of the global smart glass market. However, high price of smart glass hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in potential end use industries of smart glass in renewable energy sector presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1005

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global smart glass market, especially during the initial phase.

End use industries such as building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and others were majorly affected due to the implementation of global lockdown.

Manufacturing activities were stopped or restricted to a huge extent. Transportation activities, along with their supply chains hampered on a global level. This led to decline in the manufacturing rate of smart glasses, which directly hampered growth of the concrete market.

The Suspended Particle Devices (Spd) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the Suspended Particle Devices (Spd) segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for one-third of the global smart glass market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that suspended particle device-based smart glass can be automatically or manually tuned to precisely control the amount of light, glare, and heat passing through it. This is because both manufacturers and customers are becoming more linear towards using electrochromic technology for smart glass manufacturing.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Smart Glass Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1005?reqfor=covid

The construction segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end use industry, the construction segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global smart glass market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The increasing population has surged the building & construction activities where smart glass is used as an energy efficient lighting solution in windows, skylights, doors, partitions, and others, which drive the segment. However, the transportation segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030, due to the increasing demand for consumer goods where smart glass is widely for heat and glare control applications in transportation sector.

Europe, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global smart glass market. The increasing renovation activities based on modern theme architecture in countries such as Italy, France, and others where smart glass is widely used in windows, doors, skylights, partitions, and others may fuel the market growth. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period, owing to utilization of smart glass in sectors such as building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and others.

Leading Market Players

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

ChromoGenics

Gauzy Ltd and Entities

Gentex Corporation

Halio Inc.

PleotintLlc

RavenbrickLlc

Research Frontiers Inc.

Saint Gobain

Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-glass-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Cellular Glass Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Electrochromic Glass Market:Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Advanced Glass Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

Tempered Glass Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Recycled Glass Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2025

Photosensitive Glass Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research