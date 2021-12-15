Smart Glasses Market to grow by USD 69.10 mn | Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the smart glasses market - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing adoption of ar gaming by individuals and the emergence of SLAM technology will provide immense opportunities for the vendors. However, factors such as the high initial cost of smart glasses will challenge the growth of the market participants. The smart glasses market analysis report also provides detailed information on the upcoming trends that will influence market growth.

Company Profiles

The smart glasses market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovations to compete in the market. The smart glasses market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Alphabet Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Iristick NV, Microsoft Corp., Optinvent, Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Vuzix Corp.

Some Companies with Key Offerings

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers Glass Enterprise Edition 2 smart glasses.

Elbit Systems Ltd. - The company offers Smart Ballistic glasses.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - The company offers smart glasses.

Iristick NV - Key products offered by the company include Iristick.Z1 Premium, Iristick.Z1 Essential, and Iristick.C1 Basic.

Microsoft Corp. - The company offers HoloLens.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies,

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the smart glasses market size. The smart glasses market is segmented as -

By Product, the market is classified into developer and commercial.

the market is classified into developer and commercial. By End-user, the market is classified into enterprise and individual.

the market is classified into enterprise and individual. By OS, the market is classified into Android, Windows, and others

the market is classified into Android, Windows, and others By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America.

Smart Glasses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 69.10 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 61% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Iristick NV, Microsoft Corp., Optinvent, Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Vuzix Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

