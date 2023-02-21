Smart Grid Analytics Global Market to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2030: Cloud Computing and Internet of Things (IoT) to Accelerate Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Grid Analytics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Grid Analytics estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Asset Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the AMI Analytics segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Smart Grid Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Accenture PLC

Capgemini SE

EMC Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Siemens AG

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smart Grid: An Introduction

Smart Grid Analytics Market Trends & Drivers Summarized

Key Application Areas of Smart Grid Analytics

Global Smart Grid Market: Breakdown of Utility Analytics Spending (US$ Billion) for the Period 2018-2022

Leading Smart Grid Advanced Metering Infrastructure Players

Major Smart Grid Demand Response Analytics Players

List of Smart Energy and Smart Grid Startups

Smart Grid Companies and Start-ups Team up for New Grid Technology Platforms

Smart Grid Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Product Sales by Major Players Market Shares for the Period 2019

Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Product Sales by Major Players Market Share for the Period 2018

Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Shares by Major Applications for the Period 2018

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Grid Analytics Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

Key Trends in Smart Grid Analytics Market

Rise in Smart Grid Investments to Benefit Smart Grid Analytics Market

Big Data Analytics for Dynamic Energy Management in Smart Grids

Smart Grid Management of Renewable Energy

Cloud Computing and Internet of Things (IoT) to Accelerate Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9t2je-grid?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets