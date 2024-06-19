Smart Grid Analytics Market worth $14.3 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Grid Analytics Market"

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Organization Size, Application, Analytics Type, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Siemens (Germany), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Schneider Electric (France), GE Vernova (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Capgemini (France), Infosys (India), SAP (Germany), Honeywell (US), Accenture (Ireland), SAS Institute (US), Itron (US), Autogrid Systems (US), Hive Power (Switzerland), eSmart Systems (Norway), SteamaCo (UK), Grid4C (US), Globema (Poland), SparkMeter (US), Innwatts (US), Amperon (US), Kevala (US), GridPoint (US), Safegrid (Finland), Sentient Energy (US).

By application, grid optimization, monitoring, and management to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Grid optimization, monitoring, and management application will have the largest market share in the Smart Grid Analytics Market due to the increasing need for efficient energy distribution, reducing operational costs, and improving grid reliability. These applications enhance the ability to predict and respond to grid disturbances, manage distributed energy resources, and optimize asset performance. The push towards integrating renewable energy sources and the growing complexity of power grids further drive the demand for advanced analytics to ensure stability and efficiency in electricity supply.

By analytics type, prescriptive analytics type is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Prescriptive analytics will experience the fastest growth rate in the Smart Grid Analytics Market due to its ability to provide actionable insights and optimal decision-making recommendations. By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning, prescriptive analytics can suggest proactive measures for grid management, helping utilities anticipate and mitigate issues before they occur. This capability is crucial as grids become more complex with the integration of renewable energy sources and the adoption of smart technologies, driving utilities to adopt solutions that enhance efficiency and reliability while reducing operational risks.

By region, North America accounts for the largest market during forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the Smart Grid Analytics Market due to substantial investments in smart grid technologies, supportive regulatory frameworks, and a high adoption rate of advanced analytics solutions. The region's well-established infrastructure, coupled with initiatives to modernize the grid and integrate renewable energy sources, drives demand for sophisticated analytics to enhance grid efficiency and reliability. Additionally, the presence of leading technology companies and ongoing projects focused on smart grid advancements further bolster North America's dominant position in this market.

Top Key Companies in Smart Grid Analytics Market:

The major players in the Smart Grid Analytics Market include Siemens (Germany), Oracle (US), Schneider Electric (France), GE Vernova (US) and Landis+Gyr (Switzerland) along with startups such as Autogrid Systems (US), eSmart Systems (Norway), Innwatts (US), Amperon (US), and Kevala (US).

