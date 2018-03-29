NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368784







According to "Global Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market By Type, By Deployment, By Function, By Solution, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", smart grid cybersecurity market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13% by 2022, backed by increasing number of government initiatives towards modernizing power infrastructure and rising number of cyberattacks on Critical National Infrastructure (CIP) across the globe.Moreover, increasing need for securing Home Area Network (HAN) from cyberattacks, presence of security standards for ensuring privacy and data protection of users, and growing number of connected devices in smart grid network is expected to boost demand for cybersecurity in smart grid infrastructure.



Increasing deployment of smart meters and growing complexity of cyberthreats are further anticipated to provide opportunities to cybersecurity companies to target their services towards power companies over the coming years. Global smart grid cybersecurity market is controlled by these major players, namely, BAE Systems plc, International Business Machines Corporation, CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., McAfee, LLC, Symantec Corporation, Siemens AG, N-Dimension Solutions Inc., Leidos Holdings, Inc., AlertEnterprise Inc., and AlienVault Inc., among others.



"Global Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market By Type, By Deployment, By Function, By Solution, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", discusses the following aspects of smart grid cybersecurity market globally:

•Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security & Database Security), By Deployment (On-Premise & Cloud), By Function, By Solution, By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368784



