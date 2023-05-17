Smart Grid Global Market Report 2023: Key Opportunities, Challenges & Market Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Grid: Key Opportunities, Challenges & Market Forecasts 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest Smart Grid research provides in-depth analysis and evaluation of how the requirements of the energy grid are rapidly changing, and how technology is rising to meet challenges by introducing advanced, AI-enabled analytics; promising potential benefits to smart grids.

Cost savings from smart grid deployments will exceed $125 billion globally in 2027; increasing from just over $33 billion in 2022. This 279% growth will be driven by rising energy prices, with smart grid technologies playing a critical role in increasing network efficiency and optimising resource management.

The abilities of AI-based analytics are crucial to maximising benefits of new renewable energy sources, by actively balancing load and optimising energy transmission.



Smart grid deployments are key to the decarbonisation of electricity production. Smart grids will enable energy sources that produce electricity based on external elements, such as solar and wind power, to meet energy requirements more effectively, by actively balancing load and predicting surges in demand & production.



By leveraging AI, electricity networks can ensure that spikes in demand are predicted and mitigated. Smart grid vendors must focus on enhancing their models to more accurately predict usage patterns to maximise these benefits.



Smart grid deployments will result in an almost 700 million MMT (Million Metrics Tons) reduction in CO2e (Carbon Dioxide Equivalent) emissions globally in 2027; falling from 214 million in 2022. This will be central to meeting stringent climate change goals, alongside updating generation capabilities to feature more renewable sources, including wind and solar.



Smart grid vendors must develop data ingestion engines that can analyse and interpret structured and unstructured data from disparate sources, including smart meters, network data and weather forecasts, to maximise emission reductions



Key Features

Market Dynamics: Provides a detailed assessment of how the smart grid market share and market growth is evolving, what benefits it can deliver and what the barriers are to future growth within smart city projects in the energy sector.



Future Outlook & Regional Analysis: Future outlook and comprehensive analysis of the key countries and regions deploying smart grid technologies in smart grid network management, encapsulated by our future outlook for deployment.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: Featuring major opportunities and crucial factors for smart grid vendors highlighted across the smart grid landscape; making for important reading for key stakeholders, including smart grid vendors, utility companies and governments.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: 5-year forecasts are provided for smart grid adoption, software spend, energy savings and cost savings. Additionally, smart metering forecasts are included, such as the number of smart meters in service, the shipments of smart meters, hardware revenue, connectivity revenue, and connectivity splits, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, LTE-M (Long-term Evolution Machine-type Communication) and NB-IoT (Narrowband Internet of Things).



