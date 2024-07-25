Smart Grid IT Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 35.17 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for energy and cost-efficiency to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart grid IT systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 35.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.07% during the forecast period. Growing demand for energy and cost-efficiency is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing role of utility service providers in energy management. However, high implementation costs poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, ENEL X srl, General Electric Co., Globema SP Z O O, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., Kamstrup AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TANTALUS SYSTEM HOLDING INC., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Trilliant Holdings Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Xylem Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Energy Management System, Distribution Management System, Outage management system, and Data analytics), End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, ENEL X srl, General Electric Co., Globema SP Z O O, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., Kamstrup AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TANTALUS SYSTEM HOLDING INC., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Trilliant Holdings Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Xylem Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The power industry is undergoing a transformation, driven by the need to reduce harmful emissions and the implementation of smart grids. Historically, utility operations focused on controlling power generation, transmission, and distribution. However, smart grids enable two-way communication and the transfer of excess power back into the grid through smart meters. This empowers utility service providers to engage with customers, encouraging energy conservation through demand response programs and real-time energy consumption information. The increasing adoption of energy management devices and consumer engagement is helping utilities reduce peak hour demand and defer infrastructure upgrades. For instance, Fayetteville Public Works Commission (PWC) in the US successfully implemented a home energy management program, saving consumers 15%-20% on electricity usage. Industrial stakeholders, including security system providers, device manufacturers, and energy providers, bring unique strengths to the smart grid IT systems market. While device manufacturers focus on product development, utility service providers have the technical expertise to manage energy systems. Consumers, who adopt smart home devices for comfort and convenience, necessitate increased utility involvement in energy management. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global smart grid IT systems market during the forecast period.

The Smart Grid industry is thriving, driven by trends in low carbon transportation and the vehicle market. Utilities are investing in digital communication technologies to modernize aging grid infrastructure. Smart grid systems enable energy conservation by integrating renewable sources like wind turbines and solar power systems with intelligent appliances and smart power meters. Transmission networks are becoming smarter with superconducting cables and smart substations. Technology companies and consulting service providers are developing analytical and big data solutions for utility service providers to manage power consumption, energy storage systems, and data centers. Wireless communication plays a crucial role in ensuring power quality and protecting the electrical network during emergency situations. The future of the Smart Grid is about integrated communications, isolating technologies, and ensuring reliable electrical power from distributed sources.

Market Challenges

The implementation of smart grid IT systems comes with a significant cost, which is a major challenge for the global market. This high cost is due to the need for a high level of integration, data accuracy, and various functionalities. The larger the existing system of the end-user and the less accurate the current GIS system, the higher the cost. Building a network model with full connectivity also adds to the expense. Moreover, operation and maintenance costs for new technologies post-implementation are considerable. These additional costs can be a barrier for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, with limited IT budgets. As a result, the high implementation cost of smart grid IT systems may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Smart Grid IT market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of electrical power from distributed sources like wind turbines and solar power systems into the electrical network. Intelligent appliances, smart power meters, and smart substations are key components of this advanced electrical infrastructure. Superconducting cables and integrated communications enable real-time optimization and two-way communication between the power provider and the customer. However, challenges remain. Isolated technologies, protective management systems, and security concerns must be addressed to ensure the stability of the volatile network. Power quality issues and carbon emissions are also critical solutions for the growing population. Smart meters, emergency situation management, and optimization of generation, transmission, and distribution are essential for energy efficiency and electrical supply. Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Smart Grid Communications, Substation Automation, and Smart Grid Security are key areas of focus for residential, commercial, and utility sectors. Hardware solutions for energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, and electric vehicles are also important. Overall, the Smart Grid IT market requires critical solutions to address the needs of the electrical infrastructure, including power outages, blackouts, and security concerns.

Segment Overview

This smart grid it systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Energy Management System

1.2 Distribution Management System

1.3 Outage management system

1.4 Data analytics End-user 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial

2.3 Industrial Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Energy Management System- Energy Management Systems (EMS) are devices installed in residential buildings to provide electricity consumption data and perform pre-programmed functions. These systems enable users to view their energy consumption patterns, compare them with historical data, and receive demand-response prompts from utility service providers. The rising electricity prices and global push for energy efficiency are driving the growth of the EMS market. New players are entering with innovative product offerings, such as advanced lighting controls and self-monitoring systems. This segment includes products like programmable communicating thermostats, intelligent HVAC systems, and advanced central controllers. Government initiatives and the influx of new players are promoting energy efficiency and driving market competition. Innovations like lightweight solar cells mounted on vehicles and rooftops are also expected to reduce reliance on utility companies, contributing to the growth of the EMS segment in the smart grid IT systems market.

Research Analysis

The Smart Grid IT systems market refers to the technological solutions that enable the electrical power grid to become more intelligent, efficient, and responsive. This includes the integration of distributed sources such as wind turbines and solar power systems, as well as the use of intelligent appliances and smart power meters. Smart grids utilize superconducting cables, integrated communications, and protective management systems to ensure power quality and reliability. The aging grid infrastructure, growing population, and increasing carbon emissions necessitate critical solutions to address the challenges of an electrical network that is becoming more complex. Smart grids also offer benefits in terms of emergency situation management and security concerns. Digital communication technologies, smart meters, and transmission networks are key components of the Smart Grid industry. Technology companies and utility service providers are investing heavily in this space to meet the demands of smart cities and the need for more sustainable energy solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Smart Grid IT systems market encompasses advanced technologies and solutions that enable the electrical power system to become more intelligent, flexible, and responsive. This includes distributed sources such as wind turbines and solar power systems, as well as intelligent appliances, smart power meters, and smart substations. Superconducting cables and integrated communications play a crucial role in optimizing the electrical network, ensuring power quality, and reducing carbon emissions. As the growing population demands more critical solutions for energy conservation and low carbon transportation, smart grid systems have become increasingly important. However, security concerns and the need for protective management have emerged as significant challenges. Two-way communication between the power provider and the customer is essential for efficient switching functions in this volatile network. Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Smart Grid Communications, Substation Automation, and Smart Grid Security are key areas of focus for the smart grid industry. The integration of renewable energy sources, electric vehicles, and distributed energy resources into the electrical supply system requires advanced analytical solutions and data management capabilities. The aging grid infrastructure of electric utilities is being replaced with digital communication technologies and smart grid meters. Transmission networks are being upgraded with advanced technologies to ensure reliable power consumption and energy storage systems. Smart cities and technology companies are collaborating to provide utility service providers and consulting service providers with innovative solutions for the smart grid system. Internet access and data centers are also essential components of the smart grid ecosystem, enabling real-time monitoring and control of power consumption and energy storage systems. The integration of big data solutions and wireless communication technologies is revolutionizing the way electricity infrastructure is managed and optimized.

