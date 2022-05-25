Smart Gun Market - 62% of Growth to Originate from North America | RFID Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Smart Gun Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Smart Gun Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Smart Gun Market 2022-2026: Scope

The smart gun market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

The smart gun market share growth in the RFID segment will be significant during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

The use of 3D (3 Dimensional) printing technology and composite materials is one of the key smart gun market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The smart gun market share is expected to increase by USD 98.74 million from 2021 to 2026, at a decelerating CAGR of 6.08%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Biofire Technologies Inc., Identilock LLC, Lodestar Works Inc., O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc., SimonsVoss Technologies GmbH, and Smart Gunz LLC are some of the major market participants.

Smart Gun Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The modernization of law enforcement capabilities, advancement in smart gun technology, and conversion of conventional guns into smart guns will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the factors such as technical constraints with smart gun technology may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Smart Gun Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Technology

RFID



Biometrics

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Smart Gun Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart gun market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart gun market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart gun market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , the Middle East , and Africa

, , APAC, , the , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart gun market vendors

Smart Gun Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 98.74 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.87 Performing market contribution North America at 62% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Biofire Technologies Inc., Identilock LLC, Lodestar Works Inc., O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc., SimonsVoss Technologies GmbH, and Smart Gunz LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 RFID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on RFID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on RFID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on RFID - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on RFID - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Biometrics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Biometrics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Biometrics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Biometrics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Biometrics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Austria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Austria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Austria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Austria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Austria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Biofire Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 89: Biofire Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Biofire Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Biofire Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Identilock LLC

Exhibit 92: Identilock LLC - Overview



Exhibit 93: Identilock LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Identilock LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Lodestar Works Inc.

Exhibit 95: Lodestar Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Lodestar Works Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Lodestar Works Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 O.F. Mossberg Sons Inc.

Exhibit 98: O.F. Mossberg Sons Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: O.F. Mossberg Sons Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: O.F. Mossberg Sons Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 SimonsVoss Technologies GmbH

Exhibit 101: SimonsVoss Technologies GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 102: SimonsVoss Technologies GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: SimonsVoss Technologies GmbH - Key offerings

10.8 Smart Gunz LLC

Exhibit 104: Smart Gunz LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: Smart Gunz LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Smart Gunz LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 107: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 108: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 109: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 110: Research methodology



Exhibit 111: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 112: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 113: List of abbreviations

