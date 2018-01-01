Smart Harbor Partners with Infogroup to Bring Best-in-Class Small Business Search Listing Service to Insurance Industry

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Harbor, the digital technology solutions provider for insurance agents, is enhancing its 'Smart Digital' offering by partnering with Infogroup, a leading­­ provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions. The partnership integrates Infogroup's business listing solution with 'Smart Digital' and this new enhancement automates the collection/distribution of insurance agency location details for population into more than 100 local online directories.

The announcement follows the recent launch of Smart Harbor's insurtech web application, Smart Producer, a key feature of the company's digital platform which provides agencies with a total solution for online lead generation, including website development, SEO, chat, compliant insurance industry content, and a dedicated strategy team.

Having a strong digital presence is critical for insurance agencies, as more consumers are researching and shopping for insurance online. According to a recent study by JD Power, 74 percent of shoppers use insurer websites or aggregators for obtaining quotes and researching information highlighting the importance of agencies' digital strategies.

Smart Digital's marketing platform is designed to help agents grow business with existing and new customers, driving opportunities for interaction and a better customer experience through websites, search engine optimization and positioning in top online directories. With the integration of Infogroup's business listing solutions, agencies are ensured listings in top search engines, public libraries and car navigation systems.

"Consumers and businesses today have shown that they're eager to research, shop for and, in some cases, buy insurance online. Great web sites and online listings are imperatives for insurance agencies to compete today," said Jason Walker, managing partner of Smart Harbor. "We've focused on providing a total digital solution for agencies, enabling them to create branded digital storefronts for insurance. Our partnership with Infogroup is an important element in delivering accessible and easy-to-use solutions for agencies."

"Many small businesses don't feel they have the resources for a strong online presence, but in today's market, it's essential to stay relevant," said Mike Iaccarino, chairman and CEO of Infogroup. "The partnership with Smart Harbor will help agencies get their listings in front of online shoppers in the top search engines, public libraries and car navigation systems."

About Infogroup



Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions. Infogroup provides data, technology and services that help marketers acquire new customers and maximize the value of existing relationships. The company's data and marketing solutions help clients of all sizes, from local SMBs to Fortune 100 enterprises, increase sales and customer loyalty. Infogroup provides both digital and traditional marketing channel expertise that is enhanced by access to our proprietary data on 280 million individuals and 24 million businesses. For more information visit www.infogroup.com

About Smart Harbor



Smart Harbor provides digital technology solutions for trusted advisors, empowering them with industry-specific tools to grow their businesses. With a specific focus on insurance and deep industry expertise, Smart Harbor offers mobile, web and SEO, and data and analytics capabilities, enabling insurance agencies to compete effectively in the constantly changing digital world. Today, Smart Harbor serves more than 1,300 independent agencies that represent over 100 carriers, bringing them the right technical expertise, customer service focus and industry knowledge to enable agencies to grow their businesses, create markets for new products, and retain the most profitable customers. Visit Smart Harbor at www.smartharbor.com.

