Smart Harvesting AI is Now Available for All Ex Libris Esploro Customers

JERUSALEM, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is pleased to announce that customers of the Ex Libris Esploro™ research information management solution can now use the Esploro Smart Harvesting AI capabilities. With this technology, institutions automatically capture the research output of affiliated scholars and enrich the metadata associated with the output. As a result, Esploro customers can easily expand their research information hub, keep it up to date, and improve the discoverability of research publications while significantly reducing the administrative burden on researchers and librarians.

The volume of scholarly output is growing at an ever-increasing pace, with publication models and output formats evolving rapidly. Collecting and depositing researchers' works for showcasing them on a university's research portal is a manual, time-consuming task for everyone involved. Now, using machine-learning algorithms, Smart Harvesting AI automates these processes and matches authors with their works. Research output and data are captured from the Ex Libris Central Discovery Index (which currently includes more than 4.5 billion records from over 5,000 content providers and data sources across disciplines) and sources such as ORCID and national repositories.

Smart Harvesting was available to customers to Esploro early adopters for the past 12 months. Esploro institutions can now run the Smart Harvesting AI technology on a regular schedule as well as on an ad hoc basis.

Nadav Doron, Ex Libris vice president of research information management solutions, commented, "We are excited to make Smart Harvesting available to all Esploro customers. Institutions that already use the technology have found that it leads to a significant increase in the coverage of their research portal and that much less time is spent on manual deposits and data entry. Going forward, we believe that Smart Harvesting will be essential in helping universities facilitate expert finder, increase industry partnerships, and boost their reputation."

Mark Paris, Associate University Librarian for Scholarly Resources & Discovery at Brandies University, commented, "Smart harvesting is a critical component of our scholarly communications strategy. Often repositories badly underrepresent the breadth and depth of research at an institution. We have only just started leveraging this functionality, and we have already tripled the size of our repository with more assets being added daily."

