Smart HDMI Sync Box for high-end user, Lumary launches the Imvisual HDMI Sync Kit series

News provided by

Lumary

21 Jul, 2023, 09:03 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumary, a company at the forefront of innovation in the smart lighting industry, proudly announces the launch of the Lumary Imvisual HDMI Sync Kit series, which is based on HDMI synchronization box technology. This kit boasts outstanding features and a breathtaking design, offering users an unparalleled seamless fusion of lighting and imagery.

Continue Reading
Lumary Zigbee Smart Recessed Lighting Imvisual HDMI Sync Box Kit
Lumary Zigbee Smart Recessed Lighting Imvisual HDMI Sync Box Kit

Imvisual Technology: Imvisual is an AI-powered algorithm developed by Lumary that enables real-time color synchronization between Zigbee smart recessed lights and TV backlight with your TV, computer, or projector. This innovative technology creates an immersive dynamic viewing experience, enhancing the ambiance of any room. Whether you are enjoying a movie, playing video games, or simply relaxing with friends and family, you will undoubtedly be impressed.

Lumary Imvisual HDMI Sync Kit includes 4 Zigbee smart recessed lights, an HDMI Sync box, and a 12.5ft smart TV backlight for 55-65 inch TVs. These products work together in innovative ways to elevate the home theater experience to a whole new level.

Lumary Imvisual's core - HDMI 2.0 Sync Box, supporting 2a 240Hz high refresh rate, providing more frequent screen updates for clearer fast-action visuals. This means that when watching dynamic content such as movies, TV shows, sports events, or playing games, you'll experience smoother and more defined motion and visuals, immersing you in a more realistic and engaging experience.  The 4K HDR technology can reproduce colors and brightness closer to the real world. It provides more details and accurate color reproduction, allowing viewers to enjoy clearer, more delicate, and more vivid images, enhancing the immersion and enjoyment of movies, games, and other media content. Lumary HDMI Sync Box can achieves low-latency synchronization, whether you're watching movies, TV shows, sports events, or playing games, our HDMI Sync Box eliminates any possible delays or synchronization issues between different HDMI sources, ensuring a seamless viewing experience. Each frame will arrive on time for your display, guaranteeing you won't miss any details and allowing you to enjoy the best visual effects.

Zigbee Smart Recessed Lights: compared to Wi-Fi protocols, Zigbee provides more stable signal transmission. The Zigbee protocol employs a simple pairing process, eliminating the need for complicated network settings and operations, allowing users to quickly establish a wireless connection between smart spotlights and smart home systems.

Dynamic RGBAI TV Backlight: Lumary RGBAI technology enables displaying multiple colors simultaneously. Specifically designed for 55-65 inch TVs, providing a seamless and immersive viewing experience with Smart TV LED Backlight enhancing the TV screen's quality.

The Lumary Imvisual HDMI Sync Kit is now available. Whether you're a home theater enthusiast or someone who enjoys spending wonderful moments in front of the TV, the Lumary Imvisual HDMI Sync Kit promises an extraordinary audiovisual experience. Visit the Lumary official website for more information and to reserve your Lumary Imvisual HDMI Sync Kit.

About Lumary:

Lumary is a smart lifestyle brand providing high-end smart lighting products. Lumary is a tech-led, people-oriented company. Lumary technology can combine voice assistants and mobile applications to provide high-quality smart products and a more convenient user experience for Lumary customers. Easy and quick installation and the latest technology save your time and make your experience more enjoyable.

Lumary on Amazon.com
Lumarysmart.com
Lumary on Walmart.com
Lumary on Facebook
Join our Facebook group

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lumary

Also from this source

Illuminate Your Home with Lumary Smart Lighting: Exclusive Discounts and Deals on Amazon Prime Day

Lumary Smart Home: 6 Years of Innovation, Illuminating the Future

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.