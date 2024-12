Smart Healthcare Market to Grow by USD 125.7 Billion (2023-2028), Segmented by Channel, Solution, and Geography, with AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global smart healthcare market size is estimated to grow by USD 125.7 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global smart healthcare market 2024-2028

Distribution Channel

1.1 Offline

1.2 Online

Solution

2.1 Telemedicine

2.2 mHealth

2.3 EHR

2.4 Smart pills

2.5 Others

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The offline segment of the global smart healthcare market refers to the distribution of smart healthcare products and services through physical channels. Retail stores, including specialty stores, healthcare equipment stores, and electronics stores, serve as crucial offline distribution channels. These stores enable customers to personally examine and buy smart healthcare devices such as fitness trackers, smartwatches, blood pressure monitors, and other wearable health technology. Medical equipment suppliers and distributors also contribute significantly to offline distribution. They maintain networks with healthcare providers, hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, facilitating the distribution of advanced medical devices, telehealth systems, remote patient monitoring equipment, and other smart healthcare solutions. Offline segments offer personalized customer experiences with face-to-face interactions, addressing queries, and building trust. Customers often prefer purchasing smart healthcare products through established offline channels due to reliability, expertise, and after-sales support. This personalized experience and customer confidence are expected to fuel the growth of the offline segment in the smart healthcare market.

Analyst Review

The Smart Healthcare Market is experiencing rapid growth due to the integration of mHealth and information technologies. Vera Smart Health and Teladoc Health are leading the way in remote monitoring and telemedicine services. NHS U, Apple, and Proxxi are also making significant strides in the industry with their innovative smart healthcare products. These include mHealth apps, smart wearables, and RFID-enabled systems. Real-Time Location Systems are enhancing the efficiency of healthcare facilities, while smart healthcare items such as smart syringes and smart medicines offer improved patient care. Big data and cloud computing are revolutionizing the way healthcare information is managed and analyzed. The integration of RFID technology in smart healthcare products is enabling real-time tracking of vital signs such as blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen level, and temperature, leading to more effective and personalized care. Digital technology is transforming the healthcare sector, making it more accessible, efficient, and patient-centric.

Market Overview

Smart Healthcare Market: Transforming Healthcare with mHealth and Information Technologies The Smart Healthcare Market is revolutionizing traditional healthcare systems by integrating digital technologies such as RFID, Real-Time Location Systems, and sensor-based IoT technology. This market encompasses various smart healthcare products like wearable devices, blood pressure monitors, heart rate monitors, oxygen level monitors, temperature sensors, and more. These devices enable real-time patient monitoring, allowing caregivers, families, and physicians to keep track of health outcomes and intervene early. Cloud communication and big data analytics facilitate efficient medical record-keeping and device integration, providing valuable insights into illness causes and health trends. Advantages of Smart Healthcare include improved access to healthcare services, reduced hospitalizations, and enhanced patient engagement. However, high costs and digital literacy challenges pose market restraints. Key areas of focus include Oral Biology, Craniofacial Research, and eHealth initiatives. Smart Healthcare also encompasses digital health programs, infrastructure development, and the integration of technologies like artificial intelligence and cognitive impairment solutions. Smart healthcare items include mHealth applications, smart wearable devices, smartwatches, health monitors, pedometers, activity trackers, and smart pills. Market participants include healthcare providers, hospitals, insurance companies, and technology companies. Market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for remote monitoring, and the advantages of digital health solutions. The market is expected to continue expanding, with the internet, cell phones, tablets, and health-related apps playing essential roles in its development.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.2 Cisco

11.3 GE Healthcare

11.4 Olympus Corporation

11.5 Brooks Automation

11.6 Given Imaging, Inc

11.7 Stanley Innerspace

11.8 Solstice Medical LLC

11.9 Siemens Medical Solutions

11.10 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

11.11 Samsung Electronics Corporation

11.12 AirStrip Technologies Inc

11.13 Apple Inc

11.14 AT&T Inc

11.15 Logi-Tag; Cerner Corporation

11.16 Pepperl+Fuchs

11.17 Hurst Green Plastics Ltd

11.18 Bollhoff Group

11.19.Wurth Group

12 Appendix

