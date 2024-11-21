Smart Helmets Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

A smart helmet is a helmet equipped with advanced technologies such as sensors, AI, Bluetooth, GPS, and cameras, among others. These technologies provide riders with enhanced safety and convenience. Smart helmets provide risers with information on their surroundings and allow users to access their phones via voice commands. Moreover, features such as built-in lights and head-up displays improve visibility and reduce the risk of accidents. Smart helmets are used across various sectors, such as transportation, manufacturing, construction, military, and sports.

The smart helmets market is experiencing growth primarily due to strict road traffic rules and the increasing need for safety & security. However, the high prices of smart helmets restrain market growth.

Additionally, the increasing preference for smart technology among consumers and technological advancement in wearables are anticipated to offer substantial growth opportunities for market players. However, low awareness about the importance of using helmets poses a significant challenge to market growth.

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are Sena Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Feher Helmet (Germany), Crosshelmet (Japan), Nexsys. Co., Ltd. (South Korea), H&H Sports Protection USA, Inc. (U.S.), LIVALL Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Intelligent Cranium Helmets LLC (U.S.), Forcite Helmet Systems Pty Ltd. (Australia), NEXX North America (U.S.), Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd. (India), STUDDS Accessories Limited (India), Lumos Labs Pte. Ltd. (Hong Kong), JARVISH (Taiwan), TVS Motor Company (India), Headkayse Ltd. (U.K.), HJC AMERICA, INC. (U.S.), and SHOEI Co., Ltd. (Japan).

The smart helmets market is segmented by type (full-face Helmets, open-face Helmets, hard hats), technology (integrated video cameras, integrated communication systems, Bluetooth systems, integrated navigation systems, other technologies), and end user (consumer, industrial, healthcare, construction, military & defense, other end users). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the smart helmets market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Smart Helmets Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In March 2023 , TVS Motor Company ( India ) launched its new Bluetooth communication devices, S10X & S20X. Both devices feature a mesh-style intercom system that allows for communication between 20 connected riders as far away as 1.2 kilometers. S10X and S20X also allow for mobile GPS navigation, allowing users to keep on riding without ever worrying about getting lost.

, TVS Motor Company ( ) launched its new Bluetooth communication devices, S10X & S20X. Both devices feature a mesh-style intercom system that allows for communication between 20 connected riders as far away as 1.2 kilometers. S10X and S20X also allow for mobile GPS navigation, allowing users to keep on riding without ever worrying about getting lost. In April 2022 , Forcite Helmet Systems Pty Ltd. ( Australia ) launched the MK1S Smart Helmet, which features an inventive road alert ecosystem that provides riders with alerts for navigation, speed traps, mobile cameras, live traffic conditions, and more via Forcite's smartphone app.

Key Findings in the Smart Helmets Market Study:

By type, the hard hats segment is slated to record the highest CAGR during the analysis period. The growing safety concerns in industrial workspaces, the increased adoption of smart helmets among bicyclists, and the growing demand for hard hats in several industries, including construction, oil & gas, mining, and manufacturing, are factors expected to support the segment's high growth.

By technology, the integrated navigation systems segment is slated to record the highest CAGR during the analysis period. The growing use of smart helmets with navigation systems in industries such as military, mining, and oil & gas to support live tracking, fall detection, and SOS alarm, and the development of smart helmets with GPS for hands-free navigation are factors expected to support the segment's high growth.

By end user, the consumer segment is slated to record the highest CAGR during the analysis period. The growing focus of automotive manufacturers on the development of smart helmets, the increasing integration of helmet detection systems into motorcycles, and stringent traffic regulations imposed by transport authorities are factors expected to support the segment's high growth.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is slated to record the highest CAGR of over 16.5% during the analysis period. The growing inclination toward sports vehicles, rising disposable income levels, increased sales of 2-wheelers, rise in urbanization across several countries in the region, the growing focus of key players on the development of helmets with smartphone connectivity features, increased construction activities, and the region's strong focus on safety and technology adoption are factors expected to support the market's high growth.

Scope of the Report:

Smart Helmets Market Assessment—by Type

Full-face Helmets

Open-face Helmets

Hard Hats

Smart Helmets Market Assessment—by Technology

Integrated Video Cameras

Integrated Communication Systems

Bluetooth Systems

Integrated Navigation Systems

Other Technologies

Smart Helmets Market Assessment—by End User

Consumer

Industrial

Healthcare

Construction

Military & Defense

Other End Users

Smart Helmets Market Assessment—by Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Australia

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Israel

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Smart Helmets Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 250 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR 15.4 % Market Size $2.3 Billion by 2031 Segments Covered By Type Full-face Helmets

Open-face Helmets

Hard Hats By Technology Integrated Video Cameras

Integrated Communication Systems

Bluetooth Systems

Integrated Navigation Systems

Other Technologies By End User Consumer

Industrial

Healthcare

Construction

Military & Defense

Other End Users Countries Covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Companies Profiled Sena Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Feher Helmet (Germany), Crosshelmet (Japan), Nexsys. Co., Ltd. (South Korea), H&H Sports Protection USA, Inc. (U.S.), LIVALL Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Intelligent Cranium Helmets LLC (U.S.), Forcite Helmet Systems Pty Ltd. (Australia), NEXX North America (U.S.), Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd. (India), STUDDS Accessories Limited (India), Lumos Labs Pte. Ltd. (Hong Kong), JARVISH (Taiwan), TVS Motor Company (India), Headkayse Ltd. (U.K.), HJC AMERICA, INC. (U.S.), and SHOEI Co., Ltd. (Japan)

