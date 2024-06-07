Smart Home Appliances Market size is set to grow by USD 75.8 billion from 2024-2028, Product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, and design boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart home appliances market size is estimated to grow by USD 75.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 21.08% during the forecast period. Product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, and design is driving market growth, with a trend towards introduction of additional features in smart home appliances. However, high cost of smart home appliances poses a challenge. Key market players include Electrolux AB, Apple Inc., BSH Hausgerate GmbH, General Electric Co., Godrej Appliances, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Videocon Industries Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global smart home appliances market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Smart Home Appliances Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.08% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 75.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Key companies profiled Electrolux AB, Apple Inc., BSH Hausgerate GmbH, General Electric Co., Godrej Appliances, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Videocon Industries Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The smart home appliances market is experiencing growth due to the integration of connectivity features with sleek designs and attractive additional functions. Companies like LG Electronics and Mitsubishi Electric are focusing on smart air conditioner accessories, while startups are manufacturing smart gadgets.

These devices not only connect to a consumer's smartphone but also remotely control and automate home climate settings, saving up to 40% on energy bills. Intelligent features such as location-based activation and timer settings are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The smart home appliances market is experiencing significant growth with the increasing adoption of connected devices. Programmable appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines, are becoming popular due to their convenience and energy savings. Sensors and voice technology are key trends in this market, enabling devices to learn user behavior and respond accordingly.

Devices like smart thermostats and security systems are also gaining traction, offering homeowners control and peace of mind. The use of apps and connectivity to other smart devices is also driving demand in this sector. Overall, the smart home appliances market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global smart home appliances market faces growth challenges due to high costs. Consumers are hesitant to upgrade due to premium pricing, especially in price-sensitive markets. Manufacturers aim to create affordable options but complex technology and R&D investments increase costs.

Adoption has not reached mass levels, and high-end products cater to a small consumer base. For instance, Samsung's Family Hub refrigerators cost between USD3,300 and USD4,600 , limiting accessibility for many consumers. This pricing barrier may hinder market expansion during the forecast period.

and , limiting accessibility for many consumers. This pricing barrier may hinder market expansion during the forecast period. The smart home appliances market is experiencing significant growth with various technologies coming into play. However, challenges persist in this sector. Disconnectivity and interoperability issues among different devices are major concerns. Delays in response time and reliability are also areas of improvement.

Additionally, security and privacy concerns need to be addressed to gain consumer trust. Furthermore, cost remains a significant challenge as consumers seek affordable yet advanced solutions. Lastly, regulatory compliance and standardization are essential to ensure seamless integration and operation of smart home appliances.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Smart washing machines and dryers

1.2 Smart air conditioners

1.3 Smart refrigerators

1.4 Smart microwave ovens

1.5 Smart dishwashers Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Smart washing machines and dryers- The Smart Home Appliances Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for convenience and energy efficiency. Key players in this market include Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool, who are continuously innovating to meet these demands. Smart refrigerators, ovens, and dishwashers are becoming increasingly popular, offering features such as remote control and energy management. This market is expected to continue expanding as more households adopt smart technology.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the contemporary market, smart home appliances have gained significant traction, particularly in Western countries. Consumers are increasingly focusing on wireless solutions for convenience and energy conservation. Personal area networks enable remote control and automation of various appliances, enhancing user experience. Data monitoring and connectivity are integral features, ensuring energy efficiency and secure home environments.

Home improvement projects and home remodeling have become platforms for integrating these advanced technologies. Social media and online marketing are essential tools for reaching the target audience, showcasing the benefits of smart home appliances. Keywords: Smartphones, Wireless solutions, Consumer focus, Convenience, Energy conservation, Wires, Reconstruction, Personal area networks, remote control, automation, data monitoring, connectivity, user experience, energy efficiency, secure home environments, Smart homes, Home improvement projects, Western countries, Home remodeling, Target audience, Social media, Online marketing.

Market Research Overview

The Smart Home Appliances Market encompasses a range of connected devices designed to enhance convenience and efficiency in residential settings. These appliances include refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, air conditioners, and more. Advanced features such as voice control, remote monitoring, and energy management are becoming increasingly common. Consumers are seeking solutions that offer convenience, cost savings, and improved functionality.

The market is driven by factors such as growing consumer awareness, technological advancements, and increasing disposable income. Additionally, government initiatives and regulatory policies are also influencing market growth. Overall, the Smart Home Appliances Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Smart Washing Machines And Dryers



Smart Air Conditioners



Smart Refrigerators



Smart Microwave Ovens



Smart Dishwashers

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio