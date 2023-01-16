Smart home appliances market size to grow by USD 34.31 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart home appliances market size is estimated to increase by USD 34.31 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Global smart home appliances market – Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Home Appliances Market 2022-2026

Vendor offerings -

AB Electrolux - The company offers a wide range of smart home appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, cookers, vacuum cleaners, and air conditioners.

The company offers a wide range of smart home appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, cookers, vacuum cleaners, and air conditioners. General Electric Co. - The company offers a wide range of smart home appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, washers, dryers, air conditioning units, and water heaters.

The company offers a wide range of smart home appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, washers, dryers, air conditioning units, and water heaters. Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers a wide range of smart home appliances such as vacuums, cleaning and ironing, water purifiers, air fryer, blender, juicers, food processors, and mixers.

The company offers a wide range of smart home appliances such as vacuums, cleaning and ironing, water purifiers, air fryer, blender, juicers, food processors, and mixers. LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers a wide range of smart home appliances such as TV, smartphone, AC, washing machine, fridge freezers, coffee makers, and iron.

The company offers a wide range of smart home appliances such as TV, smartphone, AC, washing machine, fridge freezers, coffee makers, and iron.

Vendor landscape –

The global smart home appliances market is fragmented, with the presence of both established and small players investing significantly in smart home appliances. A few prominent vendors that offer smart home appliances in the market are AB Electrolux, Crestron Electronics Inc., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Legrand SA, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., Videocon Industries Ltd., Vivint Smart Home Inc., Whirlpool Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. and others.

The global smart home appliances market is growing at a steady rate. The competition among vendors is expected to intensify over the next five years. Companies are spending significantly in R&D to develop innovative and high-quality products and stay updated with emerging technologies. Players are focusing on differentiating their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Some of the strategies adopted by players offering smart appliances include marketing, customer service and support, and promotion.

Global smart home appliances market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global smart home appliances market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and product (smart washing machines and dryers, smart air conditioners, smart refrigerators, smart microwave ovens, and smart dishwashers).

The offline segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The offline format includes specialty retailers and distributor to consumer (D2C), department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores, and others. The increase in preference for smart home appliances owing to rapid urbanization, increasing middle-class income population, and the rapid growth of developing countries are driving the growth of this segment.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global smart home appliances market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global smart home appliances market.

North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the smart home appliances market growth in North America . However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in the popularity and adoption of smart home technology, owing to the implementation of stringent government regulations and standards related to energy usage, will drive the smart home appliances market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Global smart home appliances market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, and design is driving the growth of the market. Smart home appliances are equipped with devices such as cameras and sensors and connectivity features for remote monitoring and control. Many smart home appliances can shop for products online without any intervention from end-users. For instance, Samsung Electronics smart refrigerators can order food through the grocery shopping partner Instacart. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The introduction of additional features in smart home appliances is a key trend in the market. Vendors are introducing advanced appliances with connectivity features, sleek designs, and other attractive features. Some startups are manufacturing smart gadgets or accessories that automate home climate control with intelligent features, including location-based activation, timer settings, and others. Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The high cost of smart home appliances are challenging the market growth. Hence, consumers are hesitant to upgrade their regular home appliances. The technology used in smart home appliances is complex and requires in-depth R&D, which requires huge investments. Therefore, these factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this smart home appliances market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart home appliances market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the smart home appliances market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart home appliances market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home appliances market vendors

Smart Home Appliances Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 34.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 14.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Crestron Electronics Inc., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Legrand SA, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., Videocon Industries Ltd., Vivint Smart Home Inc., Whirlpool Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

