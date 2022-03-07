Smart Home Appliances Market to Witness 14% YOY in 2022| 32% of the growth to originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Smart Home Appliances Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge Insights

The product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, and design is notably driving the smart home appliances market growth. Smart home appliances are equipped with cameras, sensors, and connectivity features to enable remote monitoring and control. For instance, Samsung Electronics offers a Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Recessed Handles. Many smart home appliances can shop online without any intervention from the end-users. In addition, another key factor driving the global smart home appliances market growth is the introduction of additional features in smart home appliances. As the availability of ample space is a major issue for most consumers living in compact homes, players are now trying to come up with appliances that have connectivity features, as well as sleek designs and other attractive features.

However, one of the key challenges to the global smart home appliances market growth is the high cost of smart home appliances. Owing to this high-cost factor, it becomes difficult for manufacturers to convince consumers to upgrade their regular home appliances with the smart connected variety. The technology used in smart home appliances is complex and needs in-depth R&D activities, for which huge investments are required. These factors, therefore, are expected to be an obstacle to market growth during the forecast period.

Smart Home Appliances Market 2022-2026: Key Segment Highlights

Distribution Channel

Offline

The offline distribution channel segment held the largest smart home appliances market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period due to the increase in preference by consumers for the purchase of smart home appliances owing to growing urbanization, increasing middle-class income population, and the rapid growth of developing countries.

Online

Product

Smart Washing Machines And Dryers

The smart washing machines and dryers product segment held the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period as these machines can be controlled by remote-control features. In addition, multiple governments are encouraging the use of smart washing machines as they are energy-efficient and promote the use of smart grid technology. Furthermore, smart dryers are connected to the customers smartphone or tablet. Such dryers are incorporated with features that detect the timings associated with low energy rates. Thus, they are considered cost-efficient and energy-efficient devices. These advantages will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Smart Air Conditioners



Smart Refrigerators



Smart Microwave Ovens



Smart Dishwashers

Geography

North America

North America emerged as the largest revenue-generating regional segment of the market. An increase in the popularity and adoption of smart home technology is expected in North America over the course of the next five years, with the US exhibiting high demand owing to technological advancements and growing consumer awareness of the benefits of using smart appliances. The region will contribute to 32% of the overall market's growth during the forecast period owing to the implementation of stringent government regulations and standards related to energy usage in the US.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Smart Home Appliances Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The smart home appliances market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to develop innovative and improved quality products to compete in the market. Companies are engaging in launching innovative products to gain an upper edge in the market. For instance, General Electric Co. offers a wide range of smart home appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, washers, dryers, air conditioning units, and water heaters. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart home appliances market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Some of the key vendors and their strategies covered in this report are:

AB Electrolux

Crestron Electronics Inc.

General Electric Co.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Legrand SA

LG Electronics Inc.

MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Miele and Cie. KG

MIRC Electronics Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Sharp Corp.

Videocon Industries Ltd.

Vivint Smart Home Inc.

Whirlpool Corp.

Xiaomi Corp.

Smart Home Appliances Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio categorizes the global smart home appliances market as a part of the global household appliances market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the smart home appliances market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart home appliances market report covers the following areas:

Smart Home Appliances Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart home appliances market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart home appliances market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart home appliances market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home appliances market vendors

Smart Home Appliances Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 34.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Crestron Electronics Inc., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Legrand SA, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., Videocon Industries Ltd., Vivint Smart Home Inc., Whirlpool Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

