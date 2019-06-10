Smart Home Automation Upgrades Suggested for Philadelphia Residents Traveling this Summer

"No one wants to worry about their utility bill or returning to costly damage from a leak while they're on vacation with their family," said Joseph Giannone, owner of Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning. "Investing in some easily installed smart technology upgrades around your home means you can monitor your air conditioning, plumbing and other operations from your phone or laptop and get timely alerts if something goes awry."

Here are some of Giannone's recommendations for summer vacation security and peace of mind:

HVAC smart maintenance and monitoring: New technology offers 24/7 real-time monitoring of your home's HVAC system. Small issues can be detected before they become major problems, reducing the need for expensive repairs and extending the life of your system. With remote access, you'll get real-time alerts if sensors detect an urgent issue. This monitoring system can also detect condensate leaks from your air conditioner.

Smart thermostat: With a smart thermostat, you can monitor the temperature of your home remotely by smartphone app, tablet or computer. You can program settings before you leave and adjust if there are unseasonable temperatures, or if you have a pet at home. You can even turn the air conditioning up a few minutes before you arrive home.

Smart lights: Don't advertise that your home is empty for an extended period. Deter thieves and vandals by installing smart bulbs that can be programmed to turn on every evening and turn off again at night, just like when you're at home.

Leak detection: Hidden leaks are dangerous – they can do significant damage before you even know you have a problem. Smart leak sensors detect unusual water collection as soon as it starts and alert you by smartphone, email or a built-in siren. Some feature a temperature alert so you can avoid frozen pipes during winter, and some sophisticated all-home leak detection systems include automatic shutoff switches.

"These options might not guarantee a great vacation, but they can give you more time and energy to focus on your experience," Giannone said. "Just a few simple upgrades can give you security and peace of mind not just during the summer but throughout the year."

For more information on smart home automation options, contact Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air conditioning at (215) 383-2956 or visit www.CallJG.com.

About Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is a family-owned and operated business providing the Philadelphia area with high-quality plumbing and HVAC services. Our team of technicians is well-trained, insured, and always guarantees you the best work possible. We always go the extra mile for our customers, even providing same-day emergency service so we can attend to any of your plumbing, air conditioning, and heating needs at any time. Located in the Philadelphia area, we service customers throughout the city and in the surrounding areas. For more information, call (215) 383-2956 or visit www.calljg.com .

