Smart Home Cameras Market to Grow by USD 4.98 Bn from 2022 to 2026, Driven by Innovation And Portfolio Extension Leading To Premiumization Of Products - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Home Cameras Market by Connectivity, Distribution Channel, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 4.98 billion between 2022 to 2026. The market observed a YOY growth of 14.07% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 14.78% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market size, future growth opportunities, key strategies adopted by vendors, new product launches, and key segments to invest in over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Home Cameras Market 2022-2026

The global smart home cameras market is a moderately concentrated market, and the competition among vendors has grown significantly over the years. There are few established players in the global smart home cameras market, and some of them enjoy a monopoly. The competitors differentiate themselves from each other based on product quality, innovation, product features, product pricing, and product portfolio. The vendors also adopt several competitive strategies to sustain their position in the market. The increasing demand for innovative home security products due to rising concern for smart home cameras and security from burglars will also make way for new entrants. However, to capture the market, the new entrants may introduce innovative solutions in the smart home cameras category. Although the probability of fresh players entering the market is high, it may challenge the existing players to improve their market share.

The report identifies ADT INC., Alarm.com, Arlo Technologies Inc, Comcast Corp., D Link Corp, Deep Sentinel Corp, Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC, Google LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., and Immedia Semiconductor LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the Innovation and portfolio extension leading to the premiumization of products will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of counterfeit and low-quality in developing markets will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Smart Home Cameras Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Smart Home Cameras Market is segmented as below:

Connectivity

Wire-free smart home cameras



Wired Smart Home Cameras

The smart home cameras market share growth in the wire-free smart home cameras segment will be significant during the forecast period. The smart home cameras that are wire-free are mainly battery-operated. Such type of smart home cameras is gaining attention among tech-savvy customers who want portability and easy usage of home cameras as these cameras can be moved from one room to another as they are wire-free and easily movable.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the smart home cameras market in North America. Innovation and portfolio extension, coupled with an increased awareness of smart home cameras will facilitate the smart home cameras market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Smart Home Cameras Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Smart Home Cameras Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Smart Home Cameras Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Smart Home Cameras Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart home cameras market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart home cameras market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart home cameras market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home cameras market vendors

Smart Home Cameras Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.07 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADT INC., Alarm.com, Arlo Technologies Inc, Comcast Corp., D Link Corp, Deep Sentinel Corp, Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC, Google LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Immedia Semiconductor LLC, Monitronics International Inc., Resideo Technologies Inc., Ring LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SimpliSafe Inc., Skylink Group, Vivint Smart Home Inc, Wyze Labs Inc, and Zmodo Technology Corp. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Connectivity



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Connectivity

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Connectivity - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Connectivity - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Connectivity

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Connectivity



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Connectivity

5.3 Wire-free smart home cameras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Wire-free smart home cameras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Wire-free smart home cameras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Wire-free smart home cameras - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Wire-free smart home cameras - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wired smart home cameras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Wired smart home cameras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Wired smart home cameras - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Wired smart home cameras - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Wired smart home cameras - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Connectivity

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Connectivity ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ADT INC.

Exhibit 103: ADT INC. - Overview

INC. - Overview

Exhibit 104: ADT INC. - Product / Service

INC. - Product / Service

Exhibit 105: ADT INC. - Key news

INC. - Key news

Exhibit 106: ADT INC. - Key offerings

11.4 Arlo Technologies Inc

Exhibit 107: Arlo Technologies Inc - Overview



Exhibit 108: Arlo Technologies Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Arlo Technologies Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Arlo Technologies Inc - Segment focus

11.5 Deep Sentinel Corp

Exhibit 111: Deep Sentinel Corp - Overview



Exhibit 112: Deep Sentinel Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Deep Sentinel Corp - Key offerings

11.6 Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC

Exhibit 114: Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 115: Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC - Key offerings

11.7 Google LLC

Exhibit 117: Google LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Google LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Google LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Google LLC - Segment focus

11.8 Monitronics International Inc.

Exhibit 121: Monitronics International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Monitronics International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Monitronics International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Monitronics International Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 SimpliSafe Inc.

Exhibit 130: SimpliSafe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: SimpliSafe Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: SimpliSafe Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Skylink Group

Exhibit 133: Skylink Group - Overview



Exhibit 134: Skylink Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Skylink Group - Key offerings

11.12 Vivint Smart Home Inc

Exhibit 136: Vivint Smart Home Inc - Overview



Exhibit 137: Vivint Smart Home Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Vivint Smart Home Inc - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

