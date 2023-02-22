Smart Home Devices Market Size Worth USD 205.60 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Smart Home Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market size of the Smart Home Devices Market was valued at USD 84.52 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 205.60 Billion in 2030. Smart home devices are electronic devices connected to the internet, allowing for remote access and control. These devices can be operated through mobile phones or other internet-enabled devices, making it possible for users to control them from anywhere, at any time.

Drivers:

The demand for home automation solutions and the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) are key factors driving the growth of the Smart Home Devices Market. With the rise in consumer spending on technology and the increasing demand for convenience, safety, and energy efficiency, the adoption of smart home devices is on the rise. Smart home devices provide users with the ability to control their home appliances, lighting, security systems, and other systems remotely, using a smartphone or other internet-enabled device. This is driving the demand for smart home devices across the globe.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1292

Restraints:

The high initial cost of smart home devices is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the market. The cost of smart home devices is higher than traditional devices, making them less affordable for many consumers. Additionally, the lack of standardization of smart home devices and the security concerns related to the use of such devices may hinder market growth.

Growth Projections:

The Smart Home Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The market size is projected to increase from USD 84.52 Billion in 2021 to USD 205.60 Billion in 2030. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for convenience, safety, and energy efficiency, coupled with the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Current Trends and Innovations:

The Smart Home Devices Market is undergoing gradual changes during the forecast period. Currently, there is a trend towards the development of new and advanced smart home devices that are more energy-efficient, cost-effective, and convenient. The introduction of voice-controlled smart home devices has also gained significant traction in recent years. Furthermore, the development of smart home automation systems that can be integrated with existing home appliances is a key trend driving the growth of the market.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1292

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Amazon Inc., Google LLC, Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Sony Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, ADT Inc., Control4 Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc.

These companies are increasingly investing in research and development of smart home devices to enhance their market presence and stay competitive. For instance, in October 2022, Amazon launched new Echo devices, including Echo Dot, Echo Dot with clock, and Echo Dot Kids, designed to provide a more personalized and improved user experience. Furthermore, in September 2022, Samsung Electronics launched the Samsung SmartThings Hub, an AI-powered smart home automation system that is designed to work with a range of smart home devices.

In conclusion, the Smart Home Devices Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for convenience, safety, and energy efficiency, and the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT). The trend towards the development of new and advanced smart home devices and the increasing investments in research and development by major companies are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market. However, the high initial cost and security concerns related to the use of smart home devices may act as a restraint to market growth.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-home-devices-market

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 84.52 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 10.4 % Size forecast to 2030 USD 205.60 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Product, price range, sales channel, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled SAMSUNG, LG Electronics, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Amazon.com, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Apple Inc, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Sony Corporation. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1292

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart home devices market on the basis of product, price range, sales channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fire Suppression



Lighting Control

Relays





Occupancy Sensors





Daylight Sensors





Timers





Dimmers





Switches





Accessories and Other Products

Security and Access Control

Video Surveillance





Hardware





Software/Video Analytics





Price Ranges

Access Control

Biometric Access Control





Non-Biometric Access Control

HVAC Control

Smart Thermostats





Sensors





Control Valves





Heating & Cooling Coils





Dampers





Actuators





Pumps & Fans





Smart Vents

Entertainment and Other Controls

Entertainment Control





Other Controls

Smart Speaker



Home Healthcare

Health Status Monitors





Physical Activity Monitors

Smart Kitchen

Smart Refrigerators





Smart Coffee Makers





Smart Kettles





Smart Dish Washers





Smart Ovens





Smart Cooktops





Smart Cookers

Home Appliances

Smart Washers





Smart Dryers





Smart Water Heaters





Smart Vacuum Cleaners

Smart Furniture

Smart Tables





Smart Desks





Smart Stools & Benches





Smart Sofas





Smart Chairs

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Below USD 25 Smart Home Device

Smart Home Device

USD 25 -50 Smart Home Device

-50 Smart Home Device

Above USD 50 Smart Home Device

Smart Home Device Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online



Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

a. U.S. b.

Europe

a. Germany

b. U.K.

c. France

d. Spain

e. Rest of Europe

a. Germany b. U.K. c. d. e. Rest of

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. Rest of APAC

a. b. c. d. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

a. Brazil b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. UAE

b. South Africa

c. Saudi Arabia

d. Rest of MEA

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Content Delivery Network Market, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Content Type (Static and Dynamic), By Provider Type (Traditional CDN, Telco CDN, Cloud CDN, and Peer-to-Peer CDN), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Fiber Optic Connectors and Cables Market, By Product (Lucent Connector, Subscriber Connector, and Ferrule Core Connectors), By Mode (Single-mode and Multi-mode), By Application, By End-User, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Renal Denervation Market, By Technology (Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Micro-infusion, and Others), By End-Use (Hospital, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Human Papilloma Virus Testing and Pap Test Market, By Test Type (HPV Testing and Pap Smear Test), By Technology [Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Others], By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Neural Networks), By Component (Solution) By Application (Business Process Management), By End-Use (Telecom & IT, Healthcare), By Region Forecast to 2032

Baggage Handling System Market, By Technology [Barcode System and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)], By Type, By Service, By Solution (Sorting & Conveying and Others), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Aircraft Antenna Market, By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary-Wing), By Frequency, By Application, By Installation, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market, By Type (Sporadic ALS and Familial ALS), By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Medication, and Others), By Diagnosis, By Symptoms, By Distribution Channel, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Personal Cloud Market, By User Type (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By Revenue Type (Direct Revenue and Indirect Revenue), By Hosting Type (Consumer and Service Provider), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Carbon Neutrality Market, By Activity (Emissions Reduction and Renewable Energy Use), By Component (Solutions and Services), By Verticals (Manufacturing, Shipping & Logistics and Energy & Utilities), and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-smart-home-devices-market

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Trending Titles LiDAR Market | Metaverse Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research