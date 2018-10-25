Smart Home Features Emerge as Key Opportunity to Drive Customer Satisfaction with Home Security Systems, J.D. Power Finds

"Sleek touch-screen control panels and the ability to operate the system through mobile devices have become the two most popular home security system interfaces for consumers and they are playing a key role in driving higher levels of customer satisfaction because they simplify the use of the system," said Christina Cooley, Director, Home Improvement and Technology Practice at J.D. Power . "When compared with other connected services that come into the home—such as cable TV, telephone and utilities—home security is far and away the leader in customer satisfaction, indicating that this industry understands the needs of consumers and is evolving quickly to address changing preferences."

Following are some key findings of the 2018 study:

Availability of smart home features becomes elemental in driving satisfaction: A total of 49% of home security system customers have smart home features integrated with their systems, up from 44% last year. Among all home security system providers evaluated in the study, overall satisfaction is higher when customers have smart home features integrated with their systems.

Touch screens and mobile phone operation improve usability: The two most common methods of operating a security system are touch-screen control panels installed in the home (56%) and mobile devices (40%). Customers whose system uses either of these methods say they are "less complicated" to use than other ways of controlling the system.

Peace of mind and property protection are top purchase drivers: The primary reasons customers purchase home security systems are "peace of mind" (60%) and to "protect property" (56%). These reasons far exceed such incentives as "discounts on insurance" (20%) and "wanted to get a newer, more up-to-date system" (21%).

Study Rankings

Brinks Home Security (852) ranks highest in customer satisfaction among home security brands. AT&T Digital Life ranks second with a score of 847 and Vivint Smart Home ranks third with a score of 839.

The 2018 Home Security Satisfaction Study measures customer satisfaction with professionally installed and monitored home/residential security brands by examining four factors (in alphabetical order): billing and payment; customer service; enrollment; and usage.

The study is based on responses from 1,983 customers who own a professionally installed and monitored home/residential security system and was fielded in August-September 2018.

