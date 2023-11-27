Smart Home Market size is set to grow by USD 133.01 billion from 2022-2027 | The growing consumer interest in home automation to drive the market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

27 Nov, 2023, 21:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Home Market size is estimated to increase by USD 133.01 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.36% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing substantial expansion owing to increased consumer interest in home automation. Increased adoption of smart home devices such as thermostats and lighting systems is primarily driven by their ability to offer enhanced comfort and convenience. Major companies like Amazon and Google have introduced smart hubs that serve as central control systems for these devices, further amplifying their appeal. Moreover, the growing utilization of advanced smart home technologies like AI-powered controllers and hubs is spurring demand for innovative appliances. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Buy the report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Home Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Home Market

Global Smart Home Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Home entertainment, Smart appliances, Energy management, Lighting control system and HVAC, and Safety and security system), Technology (Wireless and Wired), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The anticipated growth in market share for the home entertainment segment within the smart home industry is expected to be substantial during the forecast period. Progress in the functionality and technical capabilities of voice assistants, specifically smart speakers like Google Home1, has opened up vast opportunities for technological advancements and the generation of utility within the smart home market.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global smart home market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global smart home market.

  • North America is projected to contribute around 37% to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The dominant position of North America in the global smart home market is mainly attributed to the growing consumer preference for home automation. With an increasing disposable income and a desire for a more luxurious lifestyle, more homeowners are embracing home automation systems, thus boosting the growth of the global market.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Smart Home Market – Market Dynamics
Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Growing smartphone adoption and enhanced internet speeds are driving trends in the smart homes market, facilitating increased control of smart appliances via smartphones and improving consumer adoption.
  • The global increase in internet penetration is fueling demand for smart homes, supported by rising data consumption due to improved network coverage and advancements in technologies like 4G LTE and 5G.
  • Presently, 5.07 billion people, equivalent to 63.5% of the world's population, use the internet, indicating substantial potential for market growth driven by these factors during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report

What are the key data covered in this Smart Home Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Smart Home Market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size of the Smart Home Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Smart Home Market vendors

Related Reports:

Smart Home Automation Market: The Smart Home Automation Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.23% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 179,037.6 million.

Smart Home Cameras Market: The smart home cameras market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.88% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,991.67 million.

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application
  7. Market Segmentation by Technology
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Impact Investing Market size to grow by USD 503.95 billion from 2022 to 2027|Increased consciousness of environmental and social issues to drive the market growth -Technavio

Impact Investing Market size to grow by USD 503.95 billion from 2022 to 2027|Increased consciousness of environmental and social issues to drive the market growth -Technavio

The Impact Investing Market size is projected to grow by USD 503.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. Increased awareness of...
Edtech Market size to grow by USD 108.98 billion from 2022 - 2027 |The learners shifting toward eBooks drive the market growth - Technavio

Edtech Market size to grow by USD 108.98 billion from 2022 - 2027 |The learners shifting toward eBooks drive the market growth - Technavio

The Edtech Market size is expected to grow by USD 108.98 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.61% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.