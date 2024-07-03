Smart Home Market size is set to grow by USD 188.3 billion from 2024-2028, Growing consumer interest in home automation boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart home market size is estimated to grow by USD 188.3 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 21.21% during the forecast period. Growing consumer interest in home automation is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising number of strategic partnerships and alliances. However, increase in issues related to interoperability poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Johnson Controls, Legrand SA, LG Corp., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., RTX Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Snap One LLC, and Vivint Inc..

Smart Home Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.21% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 188.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Johnson Controls, Legrand SA, LG Corp., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., RTX Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Snap One LLC, and Vivint Inc.

Market Driver

The global smart home market is witnessing an increase in strategic partnerships among vendors, with a focus on product development to capitalize on growth opportunities. Smart home product and system manufacturers are collaborating with technology providers, home automation platform providers, and other market participants to ensure interoperability. Notable partnerships include Samsung with ABB Group, Google with ADT, and Amazon with iRobot. These alliances are expected to accelerate growth in segments such as energy management, light control systems, home entertainment, HVAC, smart appliances, safety, and security systems.

The smart home market is experiencing significant growth with various technologies taking center stage. Speakers, thermostats, and security systems are popular trends. These devices can be controlled through apps or voice commands, providing convenience and efficiency. Smart bulbs and closets are also gaining traction, offering energy savings and improved organization. The use of voice assistants like Siri and Alexa is driving innovation, allowing users to control multiple devices with simple voice commands. The future of smart homes lies in connectivity and automation, making daily life easier and more efficient.

Market Challenges

The smart home market is expanding, with vendors focusing on creating dependable home automation solutions for applications like energy management, lighting, home entertainment, HVAC, smart appliances, and safety and security systems. However, the market's growth may be hindered by interoperability issues. These problems occur when smart home devices cannot work together seamlessly through various interfaces in real-time. For instance, smart security cameras may not be compatible with all smart devices and platforms. To address these challenges, vendors must invest in research and development and acquire the necessary expertise in smart home automation solutions. The prevalence of interoperability issues may negatively impact the growth of the smart home market during the forecast period.

The smart home market is experiencing significant growth, with various technologies and devices in use. However, challenges persist in ensuring seamless integration and interoperability among different systems. One major challenge is the fragmentation of the market, with numerous players and proprietary technologies. Another issue is security concerns, as the increasing use of IoT devices in homes raises privacy and data protection risks. Additionally, cost remains a barrier for many consumers, as the initial investment for a fully-equipped smart home can be high. To address these challenges, industry players must focus on developing open standards and collaborating to create interoperable solutions. They should also prioritize security features and affordability to make smart homes accessible to a wider audience.

Segment Overview

This smart home market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Home entertainment

1.2 Smart appliances

1.3 Energy management

1.4 Lighting control system and HVAC

1.5 Safety and security system Technology 2.1 Wireless

2.2 Wired Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Home entertainment- The Smart Home Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenience and security. Smart home devices, such as thermostats, lighting systems, and security cameras, are becoming increasingly popular. Retailers and manufacturers are responding by expanding their offerings and improving product functionality. This trend is expected to continue, with the global market size projected to reach USD151.4 billion by 2023. Smart home technology is making homes more efficient and comfortable, providing homeowners with peace of mind and added value.

Research Analysis

The Smart Home Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for home monitoring, energy-saving solutions, and the integration of advanced technologies such as 5G, IoT platforms, and Machine Learning. The industry caters to the safety and security needs of Internet users by offering smart home systems that include intrusion detection, cameras, and AI-powered virtual assistants. These systems provide convenience through the control of lighting, temperature, audio/video systems, and smart appliances like dishwashers, all accessible via smartphones and digital assistance. However, with the increasing number of IoT connections and devices, cyberattacks and security threats are becoming a major concern. AI and Machine Learning are being employed to enhance the functionality and security of these systems. Smart homes are transforming into intelligent living spaces, integrating Bluetooth speakers and other entertainment devices to create a more comfortable and connected living experience.

Market Research Overview

The Smart Home Market encompasses a range of technologies and devices designed to enhance convenience, security, and energy efficiency in residential spaces. These solutions include voice-activated assistants, thermostats, lighting systems, security cameras, and appliances, among others. Smart homes utilize various connectivity protocols such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee to facilitate seamless communication between devices. The market is driven by factors like increasing consumer awareness, technological advancements, and the growing preference for energy-efficient solutions. Smart homes offer numerous benefits, such as remote monitoring and control, automation, and improved comfort and safety. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to these factors and the ongoing digital transformation.

