Smart home market size to increase by USD 133.01 billion between 2022 and 2027; the growing consumer interest in home automation will boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart home market size is estimated to increase by USD 133.01 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36% during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 - Request a sample report

Smart home market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Home Market

The global smart home market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer smart homes in the market are ABB Ltd., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Legrand SA, LG Corp., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Snap One LLC, and Vivint Smart Home Inc and others.

The global smart home market is currently at the growth stage and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. As the market has significant growth opportunities, the competition will intensify with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships among vendors and service providers. However, an increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) indicates that major firms are focusing on acquiring start-ups to expand their product offerings, increase market penetration, and promote online retail sales of these products, making it easy for users to purchase online. However, high product differentiation and high capital requirements will moderate the competition in the global smart home market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers smart home solutions such as smart security cameras, smart light control, smart temperature control, and smart door entry systems.

- The company offers smart home solutions such as smart security cameras, smart light control, smart temperature control, and smart door entry systems. Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - The company offers smart home appliances such as smart home locks and smart home thermostats.

- The company offers smart home appliances such as smart home locks and smart home thermostats. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers smart home security cameras such as Nest Cam and Nest Mini through its subsidiary Google LLC.

- The company offers smart home security cameras such as Nest Cam and Nest Mini through its subsidiary Google LLC. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers smart home solutions such as Alexa voice control devices, which can be connected to home lighting, smart cameras, smart TVs, and thermostats.

Smart Home Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on applications (home entertainment, smart appliances, energy management, lighting control system and HVAC, and safety and security system), and technology (wireless and wired).

The market growth in the home entertainment segment will be significant over the forecast period. The use of digital voice assistants in smart speakers has changed the landscape of voice user interfaces rapidly. It has resulted in the development of an easily accessible, user-friendly interface that can be controlled through a smart speaker. This has increased the use of smart speakers by people for entertainment and retrieving information, such as playing music, playing games, answering general questions, providing weather updates, and setting alarms. These factors, coupled with the increasing number of new product launches and the rising demand for home entertainment systems, will drive the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global smart home market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global smart home market.

North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is primarily driven by increased consumer inclination toward home automation. With rising disposable incomes, consumers in the region are increasingly adopting home automation systems. In addition, factors such as the increasing adoption of online channels by vendors to increase sales, the inclusion of Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing sector, and the adoption of digital technologies drive the growth of the smart home market in North America .

Smart Home Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The market is driven by the growing consumer interest in home automation. Consumer interest in home automation is increasing, with the rising availability of several cost-effective products in the market. In addition, the growing need for living a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle has increased the adoption of home automation solutions worldwide. For instance, the shipment of smart home appliances totaled 2.88 million units in 2017 and increased to 35.83 million units by 2022. Thus, the rise in the adoption of home automation systems will increase the demand for smart home devices during the forecast period, thereby driving market growth.

Key Trends -

Growing smartphone penetration and increasing internet speed will emerge as the key trend in the market. With the increase in internet penetration worldwide, related industries that are dependent on the internet are also experiencing massive growth. Hence, the demand for smart homes is also growing with the increase in internet speed. Moreover, data consumption across the world has increased with improvements in network coverage and the deployment of innovative technologies like 4G long-term evolution (LTE) and 5G. Internet usage is currently being used by 5.07 billion people worldwide or 63.5% of the world's population. Therefore, these factors will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The need for network coverage is identified as the major challenge hindering market growth. Smart home devices require stable high-speed internet to perform effectively. Many developing countries still lack basic network infrastructure to support the adoption of smart home technologies. Poor network coverage results in poor connection and reduced video display quality. It can also result in automatic disconnection from Wi-Fi. Such challenges restrict the adoption of smart devices, which is hindering market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Smart Home Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Smart Home Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Smart Home Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Smart Home Market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Smart Home Market vendors

Smart Home Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 133.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Legrand SA, LG Corp., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Snap One LLC, and Vivint Smart Home Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

