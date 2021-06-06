Smart Home Market to witness $ 15.23 Billion growth in the US during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 06, 2021, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart home market in the US is poised to grow by USD 15.23 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report on the smart home market in us provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing consumer interest in home automation.
The smart home market in US analysis includes the technology and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising need for energy conservation as one of the prime reasons driving the smart home market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The smart home market in the US covers the following areas:
Smart Home Market In US Sizing
Smart Home Market In US Forecast
Smart Home Market In US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Allegion Plc
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Schneider Electric SE
Global Smart Lock Market - Global smart lock market is segmented by end-user (residential and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Global Optical Modulators Market - Global optical modulators market is segmented by application (telecommunications, data centers, CATV, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Home entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Energy management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lighting control and HVAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Safety and security system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Wireless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wired - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
