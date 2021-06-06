Smart Home Market to witness $ 15.23 Billion growth in the US during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing consumer interest in home automation.

The smart home market in US analysis includes the technology and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising need for energy conservation as one of the prime reasons driving the smart home market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The smart home market in the US covers the following areas:

Smart Home Market In US Sizing

Smart Home Market In US Forecast

Smart Home Market In US Analysis

Download a free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70543

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Allegion Plc

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Smart Lock Market - Global smart lock market is segmented by end-user (residential and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Optical Modulators Market - Global optical modulators market is segmented by application (telecommunications, data centers, CATV, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Home entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Energy management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lighting control and HVAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Safety and security system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Wireless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wired - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Allegion Plc

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-smart-homemarket

Report: www.technavio.com/report/smart-home-market-in-us-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

