Smart Home Technologies Global Market Report 2024: Growing Impact of Early Adopters as Trendsetters

The global smart home technologies market is experiencing significant growth that is driven by the increasing demand for universal solutions. Industry participants are focused on pushing solutions into the mainstream market, leading to rapid developments in networking technologies. Both proprietary and open-source platforms are constantly evolving, which presents consumers with the challenge of integrating these complex platforms into a single home technology system.



The global smart home technologies market, which until now was considered as an elite market, has been witnessing growing popularity across widespread social segments. The development of wireless, open and standard technologies has enabled this transition. This has helped to reduce the cost of wiring and labor, thus reducing overall prices. In addition, the presence of many players has created price competitiveness, forcing companies to develop mainstream solutions. The entry of telecommunications, cable companies, utilities and security service providers into the smart home technologies market has helped to drive demand. Intense competition is rising among players, who are pursuing technological innovations, alliances and mergers and acquisitions as strategies to expand and retain their market shares.

This report is based on an in-depth analysis of the global smart home technologies market by networking technology, component, application and geography. It includes an overview of the global market trends. In the overview, 2022 considered as the base year, and estimates for 2023 through 2028 are provided, along with projections of CAGR in the forecast period.

The scope of the report also includes a discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the market. In addition, the report analyzes and discusses the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry. It concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global smart home technologies market.

The Report Includes

51 data tables and 50 additional tables

An overview of the global market for smart home technologies

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2024 and 2026. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to smart home technologies, accompanied by a market share analysis by networking technology, component, application and geographic region

Discussion on the future of smart homes, and coverage of trends and regulatory standards in smart home technologies

Coverage of emerging technologies in smart homes, recent developments, future opportunities, relevant patents and ESG trends

Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and other market strategies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Johnson Controls International PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens, and Assa Abloy AB



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Evolution of Smart Homes

Future of Smart Home Technologies

Seamless Integration and Interoperability

Enhanced Personalization and Customization

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Integration

Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Solutions

Enhanced Security and Privacy Measures

Integration of Health and Wellness Monitoring

Regulatory Standards

Safety and Compliance Regulations

Data Privacy and Security Regulations

Interoperability Standards and Protocols

Environmental Sustainability Regulations

Accessibility and Inclusivity Regulations

Value Chain Analysis

Manufacturing

Distribution

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competition in the Industry

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Acceptance of Smart Home Technology Enhanced Cellular Network and Internet Connectivity Growing Impact of Early Adopters as Trendsetters Increase in Demand for Convenience and Accessibility at Home Heightened Focus on Enhanced Energy Management Strategies and Practices

Market Restraints Perceived Health Risks and Security Demand for One-Size-Fits-All Model

Market Opportunities Enhanced User Experience via Voice Control Technology Government Initiatives to Help Promote Green Buildings Growing Developments and New Application Areas Technological Advancement

Market Threat Rapid Technological Obsolescence Consumer Perception of Smart Home Technology as a Non-Essential Luxury



Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Current Market Trends Safety and Security Integration of AI and ML Rise of Voice-Controlled and Virtual Assistant Technologies Smart Home Technology for Energy Management Latent Demand for Compact Systems Impending Demand for a Universal Solution

Emerging Technologies IoT Voice Control Energy Management AR Enhanced Security Health and Wellness Monitoring



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Networking Technology

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Solution

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 M&A and Funding Outlook

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

ABB

Acuity Brands

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Amazon.Com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Assa Abloy Ab

Clipsal Electric Pty Ltd. (Schneider Electric Se)

Control4 Corp. (Snap One Llc)

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Cytech Technology Pte. Ltd.

Centrica Plc

General Electric

Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)

Honeywell International Inc.

Ibm Corp.

Ingersoll-Rand

Johnson Controls International Plc

Legrand S.A.

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Signify Holding

Savant Systems Inc.

Schneider Electric Se

Siemens

Synapse Wireless Inc.

Teletask Bvba

Vivinit

