Smart Home Technologies Global Market Report 2024: Growing Impact of Early Adopters as Trendsetters

The global smart home technologies market is experiencing significant growth that is driven by the increasing demand for universal solutions. Industry participants are focused on pushing solutions into the mainstream market, leading to rapid developments in networking technologies. Both proprietary and open-source platforms are constantly evolving, which presents consumers with the challenge of integrating these complex platforms into a single home technology system.
The global smart home technologies market, which until now was considered as an elite market, has been witnessing growing popularity across widespread social segments. The development of wireless, open and standard technologies has enabled this transition. This has helped to reduce the cost of wiring and labor, thus reducing overall prices. In addition, the presence of many players has created price competitiveness, forcing companies to develop mainstream solutions. The entry of telecommunications, cable companies, utilities and security service providers into the smart home technologies market has helped to drive demand. Intense competition is rising among players, who are pursuing technological innovations, alliances and mergers and acquisitions as strategies to expand and retain their market shares.
This report is based on an in-depth analysis of the global smart home technologies market by networking technology, component, application and geography. It includes an overview of the global market trends. In the overview, 2022 considered as the base year, and estimates for 2023 through 2028 are provided, along with projections of CAGR in the forecast period.
The scope of the report also includes a discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the market. In addition, the report analyzes and discusses the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry. It concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global smart home technologies market.
The Report Includes
- 51 data tables and 50 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for smart home technologies
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2024 and 2026. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to smart home technologies, accompanied by a market share analysis by networking technology, component, application and geographic region
- Discussion on the future of smart homes, and coverage of trends and regulatory standards in smart home technologies
- Coverage of emerging technologies in smart homes, recent developments, future opportunities, relevant patents and ESG trends
- Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and other market strategies
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Johnson Controls International PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens, and Assa Abloy AB
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Evolution of Smart Homes
- Future of Smart Home Technologies
- Seamless Integration and Interoperability
- Enhanced Personalization and Customization
- Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Integration
- Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Solutions
- Enhanced Security and Privacy Measures
- Integration of Health and Wellness Monitoring
- Regulatory Standards
- Safety and Compliance Regulations
- Data Privacy and Security Regulations
- Interoperability Standards and Protocols
- Environmental Sustainability Regulations
- Accessibility and Inclusivity Regulations
- Value Chain Analysis
- Manufacturing
- Distribution
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Competition in the Industry
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market
- Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Market
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Acceptance of Smart Home Technology
- Enhanced Cellular Network and Internet Connectivity
- Growing Impact of Early Adopters as Trendsetters
- Increase in Demand for Convenience and Accessibility at Home
- Heightened Focus on Enhanced Energy Management Strategies and Practices
- Market Restraints
- Perceived Health Risks and Security
- Demand for One-Size-Fits-All Model
- Market Opportunities
- Enhanced User Experience via Voice Control Technology
- Government Initiatives to Help Promote Green Buildings
- Growing Developments and New Application Areas
- Technological Advancement
- Market Threat
- Rapid Technological Obsolescence
- Consumer Perception of Smart Home Technology as a Non-Essential Luxury
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Current Market Trends
- Safety and Security
- Integration of AI and ML
- Rise of Voice-Controlled and Virtual Assistant Technologies
- Smart Home Technology for Energy Management
- Latent Demand for Compact Systems
- Impending Demand for a Universal Solution
- Emerging Technologies
- IoT
- Voice Control
- Energy Management
- AR
- Enhanced Security
- Health and Wellness Monitoring
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Networking Technology
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Solution
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
Chapter 12 M&A and Funding Outlook
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- ABB
- Acuity Brands
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Amazon.Com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Assa Abloy Ab
- Clipsal Electric Pty Ltd. (Schneider Electric Se)
- Control4 Corp. (Snap One Llc)
- Crestron Electronics Inc.
- Cytech Technology Pte. Ltd.
- Centrica Plc
- General Electric
- Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Ibm Corp.
- Ingersoll-Rand
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Legrand S.A.
- Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.
- Signify Holding
- Savant Systems Inc.
- Schneider Electric Se
- Siemens
- Synapse Wireless Inc.
- Teletask Bvba
- Vivinit
