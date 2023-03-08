Smart Hospitality Global Market Report 2022: Evolving 5G to Transform the Smart Hospitality Industry

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Hospitality Market by Component, Solution Type, Deployment Mode, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report the smart hospitality market was valued at $18.82 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $133.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22% from 2022 to 2031.



Key factors driving the growth of the smart hospitality market include growth in tourism and an increase in investments in hotels projects, and surge in demand for real-time optimized guest experience management. Rapid adoption of advanced technologies like IoT and energy management systems globally. Growing investments in technology like IoT and energy management systems is improving the hotel experience and is driving the growth of the market.

For instance, in June 2020, hoteliers aim to provide guests with the best possible experience in the ultra-connected world, and the incorporation of more high-tech services, like mobile check-in, improves the guest experience. Furthermore, hoteliers are also investing in smart technologies, by using everyday items like smartphones and helping hotel operators to reduce overhead staff costs while also freeing up staff to focus on guest needs is aiding the market growth.



Smart home services are often the most prominent and emerging technologies in the IoT age, which has transformed modern household appliances into more intelligent, remotely controlled, and networked devices. These characteristics of IoT solutions are enabling them to be adopted into almost every aspect of everyday devices, which in turn is improving their adoption rates in more critical infrastructures such as building control and management. Such factors are promising great opportunities for the future of the smart hospitality market over the foreseen period.



The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. Evolving market conditions combined with technology innovations such as AI, edge computing and 5G are accelerating digital transformation in the hospitality industry. Based on deep experience and a broad portfolio of end-to-end products and technologies, companies such as Intel has developed a smart hospitality edge computing reference architecture. Thus, such initiatives will provide a wide variety of smart hospitality solutions, which eventually driving the market growth.

Furthermore, hotel operators constantly seeking ways to streamline the guest experience with new digital tools and platforms. 5G can enable operators to revolutionize their offerings with innovative in-room and cross-facility services. 5G has the potential to drive digital transformation in the hotel industry by providing the foundational platform for connecting wireless devices, applications, and individuals.

With 5G technology, hotel operators should be able to deliver more personalized messages to their guests and get a deeper understanding of the guest journey. Also, 5G and complementary technologies such as edge computing, will enable guests to proactively receive customized travel tips and recommendations based on individual preferences.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in Tourism and An Increase in Investments in Hotel Projects

Surge in Demand for Real-Time Optimized Guest Experience Management

Rapid Adoption of Advanced Technologies Like IoT and Energy Management Systems Globally

Restraints

High Implementation, Maintenance, and Training Cost

Data Security and Information Sharing Threats

Opportunities

Evolving 5G to Transform the Smart Hospitality Industry

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart hospitality market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global smart hospitality market trends is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Solution Type

Hotel Operation Management

Hotel Automation Management

Guest Service Management System

Security Management System

Others

By Component

Solution

Services

By Application

Hotels

Cruises

Luxury Yachts

Others

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Infor

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM CORPORATION

NEC CORPORATION

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls

Key Market Insights

By component, the solution segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, and is estimated to reach $ 84.17 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 21.5%. However, the services segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period.

by 2031, with a CAGR of 21.5%. However, the services segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period. By solution type, the h

Hotel operation management segment dominated the global market, and is estimated to reach $ 28.26 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 18.4%. However, the guest service management system segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the smart hospitality Market Forecast.

by 2031, with a CAGR of 18.4%. However, the guest service management system segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the smart hospitality Market Forecast. Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $ 15.98 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $ 108.49 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 21.5%.

in 2021, and is estimated to reach by 2031, with a CAGR of 21.5%. Based on Application, the hotels segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $ 9.56 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $ 54.31 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 19.3%.

in 2021, and is estimated to reach by 2031, with a CAGR of 19.3%. Based on region, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $ 7.33 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $ 45.45 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 20.4%.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: SMART HOSPITALITY MARKET, BY COMPONENT



CHAPTER 5: SMART HOSPITALITY MARKET, BY SOLUTION TYPE



CHAPTER 6: SMART HOSPITALITY MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE



CHAPTER 7: SMART HOSPITALITY MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 8: SMART HOSPITALITY MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5yl4u6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets