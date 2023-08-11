Smart Hospitality Market size worth USD 130.6 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 29.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Smart Hospitality Market Size By Type (Business Hotels, Heritage and Boutique Hotels), By Application (Hotels, Cruise, Luxury Yachts), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Smart Hospitality Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Smart Hospitality Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 12.84 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 130.6 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Hospitality Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Emerging Trends in Smart Hospitality: Market Analysis Unveils Promising Outlook and Key Players

With the advent of smart hospitality – a combination of cutting-edge technologies and automated software designed to improve guest experiences and operational efficiencies – the global Smart Hospitality Market is enduring a revolutionary transformation. In a recent exhaustive market analysis, industry specialists revealed compelling insights into the driving forces, market outlook, and key players influencing this dynamic industry.

Demand growth for real-time, optimised guest experience administration has accelerated the growth of the smart hospitality market. This trend, coupled with the pursuit of lower operational expenses and the promise of alluring revenue growth, has accelerated the industry's market penetration. In addition, the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and energy management systems has emerged as a major factor in the market's ongoing expansion. Utilising cutting-edge technology, the smart hospitality industry is positioned to be a formidable industry growth driver.

While the smart hospitality market has tremendous development potential, it also faces a number of obstacles. High initial deployment costs present an entry barrier, necessitating strategic approaches to overcome this obstacle. The integration of advanced technologies over legacy networks and systems presents a challenge to uninterrupted development, thereby compelling industry participants to pioneer innovative solutions. In addition, addressing the dearth of technically qualified personnel arises as a crucial task for the expansion of the market.

Demand for hospitality software and services is on the rise, propelled by the pursuit of real-time optimised guest experiences, streamlined operational costs, and expanding enthusiasm for IoT integration. By combining automated software, intelligent solutions, and mobile devices, the hospitality industry enables visitors to select rooms with ease, creating an unparalleled guest experience.

The landscape of the smart hospitality market is expected to be dominated by North America, which is projected to hold the largest market share. The presence of industry titans such as Microsoft and Google, which are actively incorporating technological advancements into their portfolios, bolsters market expansion in this region.

Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Honeywell International, Winhotel Solutions, Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Johnson Controls, and NEC Corporation are prominent entities within the Smart Hospitality Market. In-depth analysis of these key players provides insights into their financial performance, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, highlighting their crucial roles in influencing the future of the industry.

Through market ranking analysis, the competitive landscape within the smart hospitality sector is further explored, revealing the position of key players and their strategies. To secure a strong market presence, key development strategies include technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric approaches.

As the smart hospitality market advances, it faces challenges to transform visitor experiences and operational paradigms. The market's trajectory, which is propelled by a commitment to enhance guest services and optimise operations, positions it as an innovator in the broader hospitality landscape.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Smart Hospitality Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Smart Hospitality Market into Type, Application, and Geography.

Smart Hospitality Market, by Type

Business Hotels



Heritage and Boutique Hotels



Resorts and Spas



Others

Smart Hospitality Market, by Application

Hotels



Cruise



Luxury Yachts



Others

Smart Hospitality Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

