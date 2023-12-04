Smart Implant Technologies Key Growth Opportunities - Medical Device Outsourcing Through Partnerships with Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Smart Implant Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes smart implants with monitoring capabilities that can track different implant types and provide patient health data to clinicians in real time. These capabilities help in device positioning during the procedure and enable post-operative evaluation to offer better patient care throughout their treatment pathway.

It highlights different types of smart implants with monitoring capabilities in four areas: orthopedics, dentistry, neurological disorders, and general health monitoring. With a global market scope, the brief research report examines factors that drive or limit growth.

Other important information includes:

The different sensors used in smart implants with monitoring capabilities and their utility

The digital solutions and application areas of these implants

Leading participants, the key technologies they have deployed, and their technology readiness levels

Trends for funding and patent evaluations

Future outlook for these technologies

The report also provides industry stakeholders insights into several growth opportunities they can explore and monetize over the next five years

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview of Smart Implants

Application Segmentation for Smart Implants

Advantages and Challenges of Smart Implants with Monitoring Capabilities

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Scope of Analysis

Technology Analysis

Overview of Sensor Types

Digital Care Solutions

Assessment of Features and Applications

Emerging Applications

Competitive Environment: Orthopedics

Competitive Environment: Dentistry

Competitive Environment: Neurological Disorders

Competitive Environment: General Health Monitoring

Industry Trends Assessment

Smart Implants: Impact Analysis

Key Funding and Investment Analysis

Smart Implants: SWOT Analysis

Future Technology Roadmap

Smart Implants: Patent Analysis

Smart Implants: Key Patents

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Blockchain Technology Deployment for Patient Data Security

Growth Opportunity 2: Biomimetic Coatings for Smart Implants

Growth Opportunity 3: Medical Device Outsourcing Through Partnerships with Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ry5g5n

