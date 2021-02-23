Smart IMS Announces Its Microsoft Dynamics Managed Services Offerings for Small and Medium Enterprises

PLAINSBORO CENTER, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart IMS (SIMS) Inc expands its Microsoft Dynamics practice with customized Cloud-based offerings for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in North America and APAC regions.

Our Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O), CRM, and Business Central (BC) services are tailored to meet the specific needs of the SME industry segments. Customers in these segments usually have legacy ERP systems that are not capable of handling their growing needs.

"More often than not, they work with disparate third-party systems which don't integrate well with their current legacy system. Our teams and solutions help support customers struggling with these challenges in a cost-effective manner," said Rahul Srivastava, Head of Enterprise Applications and Digital Technology at SIMS.

"We support everything from a basic pre-implementation diagnosis/analysis to a complete end-to-end Implementation. For the existing Microsoft Dynamics customers, SIMS offers low-cost, innovative support-models that gives them the flexibility to choose services that meet their budget and need," said Sharath Anumula, Sr. Technical Architect at SIMS

The industry segments we cater to are manufacturing, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, retail and distribution.

And our a la carte offering includes:

feature development, module implementation and user training for Dynamics 365 applications.

extended capabilities such as Power BI, Power Apps, Mobile apps, AI BoT integrations, etc.

"Customers looking to save on their capital expenditure should definitely consider speaking to one of our Dynamics experts. We help them onboard the right solution with the right talent that addresses their growing needs. We understand that customers today want a strategic technology partner and not just any service provider," said Nagesh Gouravaram, COO of SIMS.

SIMS, with its global innovation centers, has well-established Insurance Practice, Azure, AWS and Salesforce Cloud Centres of excellence to serve its clientele. With our globally distributed teams, 24x7 Global Control and Command Centres, we provide a "Follow the Sun" managed service model and localized services to our customers.

About Smart IMS Inc.

Headquartered at Plainsboro, NJ, Smart IMS Inc, is providing Application & Infrastructure Management Services, Unified Communications, Digital & Cloud technology solutions, and Insurance implementation services to its customers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

Smart IMS, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner is a trusted technology and business partner delivering technology-enabled solutions to help companies grow their businesses and compete globally.

