Smart IMS Inc. (SIMS) and Stratus Technology Services Announce Their Joint Venture 'Stratus SIMS'

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart IMS Inc. (SIMS), a global next-gen technology solutions company offering innovative and customer-centric solutions and services to a variety of industry sectors, and Stratus Technology Services, a New Jersey-based company providing implementation and upgrade services, cloud migration, production support and professional services for all major insurance platforms and supporting technologies, announce Stratus SIMS, a new joint venture offering a 24x7 global command center and localized services to insurance clients around the world.

Smart IMS Inc.

"We are delighted to announce this venture created to help insurance clients with more reliable and cost-effective solutions and services that truly offer revenue growth and reduced associated costs for them," said Steve Damen, co-founder, Stratus Technology Services, and Nagesh Reddy, co-founder, Smart IMS. This strategic partnership will benefit the Smart IMS and Stratus joint customer base and bring additional value-added services and solutions powered by over 750 skilled employees globally.

Stratus SIMS brings expertise in the insurance sector offering consulting and technology services to P&C and life insurance customers through its long working experience working with the top insurance service platform solutions.

Stratus SIMS' offerings for insurance providers of all sizes include: Assessments & Analytics, Application Implementations and Management (On Premise & Cloud Solutions), Upgrades and Migration, Production Support and Managed Services, Transaction-based services and offerings, Pay per use solution and services.

With its highly diversified globally distributed team, Stratus SIMS offers a 24x7 global command center and "following the sun" managed service model and localized services to its insurance clients in English, Spanish, German, French and Arabic languages. Stratus SIMS supports clients in North and South America, the Middle East, Europe, Asia Pacific, and India. "We are excited to bring this full complement of services across all major insurance platforms to our clients and the market on a whole," said Britt Bahar, Managing Principal, Insurance and Financial Services.

"With over 25 years' market experience and many success stories, we are able to provide unparalleled solutions and services to P&C customers," said Gary McDonough, Practice Director Stratus SIMS, and Rahul Srivastava, Global Delivery Head of Stratus SIMS, in a joint statement.

Stratus Technology Services was established in 2001 and headquartered in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. Stratus has been supporting the insurance market for over six (6) years, providing implementation and upgrade services, cloud migration, production support and professional services for all major insurance platforms and supporting technologies.

Smart IMS-Atlas, established in 1994 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, is a global next-gen technology solutions company offering innovative and customer-centric solutions and services. Smart IMS serves its global clients through a wide spectrum of communication solutions including SDWAN, Unified Communications, Microsoft Dynamics, Enterprise and Digital IoT and Blockchain solutions in the Insurance, Financial, Energy & Utilities, High-Tech, Manufacturing, Retail, Communication and Government sectors. Smart IMS is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Amazon AWS Partner and Oracle Platinum Partner.

Stratus SIMS is headquartered in New Jersey with its global offices and presence in New York, Chicago, Orlando, London, Amsterdam, Toronto, Dubai, Bahrain, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Mexico and Hyderabad (India). For additional information, please contact Britt Bahar at bbahar@stratustech.com or Prashanth.Mitta@SmartIMS.com.

