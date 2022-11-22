Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 899.39 Million, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Distribution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart indoor garden systems market size is expected to grow by USD 899.39 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a Free Sample Report.

Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market 2022-2026

The smart indoor garden systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, technology, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous small, large, and medium-sized manufacturers. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas a majority of the small players are concentrated in regional markets. The presence of numerous vendors makes the market competitive. Increasing competition among manufacturers may compel them to reduce the prices of their products, which can negatively impact their profit margins.

Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Floor Garden : The floor garden segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Floor gardens are primarily used in urban areas to grow fruits, herbs, and flowers. Floor gardening needs time-to-time maintenance of plants, such as the use of pesticides and fertilizers. It also comprises self-watering systems, pest management, and smart soil to ensure that plants receive optimal oxygen, water, and nutrients. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Wall Garden

Geography

North America : North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for Internet of Things (IoT)-based smart home garden watering systems and the increasing deployment of indoor gardens owing to the need for less space and pleasing aesthetics. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America . The US is a key country for the smart indoor garden systems market in North America .

Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market 2022-2026: Scope

The smart indoor garden systems market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing popularity of vertical gardens to be one of the prime trends in the smart indoor garden systems market growth during the next few years. Rising demand for IoT-based smart home garden watering systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing demand for artificial grass might hamper market growth.

Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart indoor garden systems market, including AeroFarms LLC, Agrilution Systems GmbH, AVA Technologies Inc., Bowery Farming Inc., CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming P.C, Click and Grow LLC, EDN Inc., Gardyn Inc., ingarden Inc., JOICOM Corp., Metropolis Farms Canada, Moistenland LLC, Natufia Saudi Arabia LLC, Plantui Oy, Rise Gardens LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, The Farm Project, The Leaf Land Scape, and Tower Garden.

Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart indoor garden systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart indoor garden systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart indoor garden systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart indoor garden systems market vendors

Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 899.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AeroFarms LLC, Agrilution Systems GmbH, AVA Technologies Inc., Bowery Farming Inc., CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming P.C, Click and Grow LLC, EDN Inc., Gardyn Inc., ingarden Inc., JOICOM Corp., Metropolis Farms Canada, Moistenland LLC , Natufia Saudi Arabia LLC, Plantui Oy, Rise Gardens LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, The Farm Project, The Leaf Land Scape, and Tower Garden Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Floor garden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Floor garden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Floor garden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Floor garden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Floor garden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wall garden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Wall garden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Wall garden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Wall garden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wall garden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AeroFarms LLC

Exhibit 89: AeroFarms LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: AeroFarms LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AeroFarms LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Agrilution Systems GmbH

Exhibit 92: Agrilution Systems GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 93: Agrilution Systems GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Agrilution Systems GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 AVA Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 95: AVA Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: AVA Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: AVA Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming P.C

Exhibit 98: CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming P.C - Overview



Exhibit 99: CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming P.C - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming P.C - Key offerings

10.7 Click and Grow LLC

Exhibit 101: Click and Grow LLC - Overview



Exhibit 102: Click and Grow LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Click and Grow LLC - Key offerings

10.8 EDN Inc.

Exhibit 104: EDN Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: EDN Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: EDN Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Gardyn Inc.

Exhibit 107: Gardyn Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Gardyn Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Gardyn Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Plantui Oy

Exhibit 110: Plantui Oy - Overview



Exhibit 111: Plantui Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Plantui Oy - Key offerings

10.11 Rise Gardens LLC

Exhibit 113: Rise Gardens LLC - Overview



Exhibit 114: Rise Gardens LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Rise Gardens LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 116: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 117: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 119: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

