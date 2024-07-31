Smart Inhaler Technology Market size is set to grow by USD 46.37 million from 2023-2027, Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart inhaler technology market size is estimated to grow by USD 46.37 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 10.16% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards availability of real-time feedback. However, low product penetration in developing countries poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Adherium Ltd., Amiko Digital Health Ltd., AptarGroup Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Cognita Labs, Cohero Health Inc., Findair Sp. Z o. O., Infineon Technologies AG, Novartis AG, OPKO Health Inc., ResMed Inc., Sensirion AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Vectura Group plc.

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Product (Inhalers and Nebulizers), Application (Asthma and COPD), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled 3M Co., Adherium Ltd., Amiko Digital Health Ltd., AptarGroup Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Cognita Labs, Cohero Health Inc., Findair Sp. Z o. O., Infineon Technologies AG, Novartis AG, OPKO Health Inc., ResMed Inc., Sensirion AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Vectura Group plc

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Smart inhaler technology provides real-time feedback to users, enhancing the effectiveness of their inhaler usage and respiratory health management. This immediate information and guidance help optimize inhaler technique for maximum medication delivery to the lungs. Real-time adherence tracking allows users to promptly adjust behavior if they miss a dose. Some smart inhalers offer real-time environmental information, enabling informed decisions about activities and locations. Personalized guidance based on inhalation patterns improves medication efficacy. Real-time alerts and reminders enhance adherence to treatment plans. Smart inhalers detect changes in usage patterns or symptoms, preventing exacerbations. Real-time insights empower users to take control of their respiratory health, driving the growth of the smart inhaler market.

The Smart Inhaler Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases like asthma. Connected medical devices, such as those produced by Planet Innovation, are revolutionizing the industry with offerings like HeroTracker Sense. These smart inhalers, which can be Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) or Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI), are transforming how patients manage their conditions. Hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies are embracing this technology to improve patient care. Hospitals and home care settings are also adopting smart inhalers to reduce hospital admissions, patient visits, and respiratory complications. Technological advancements, including digital technology and sensors, enable real-time clinical data collection. Smart inhalers, which can be used in highly polluted areas, ensure proper drug dosage and medicinal adherence. The aging population base, tobacco smoke, and air pollution are driving demand for these devices. Telemedicine and e-commerce platforms are further expanding access to smart inhalers. With disposable incomes on the rise, patients are investing in digital devices for preventive care. Smart inhalers have shown positive procedural outcomes for acute respiratory diseases. Bluetooth connectivity allows seamless integration with smartphones and digital devices, making treatment measures more convenient and effective. The market is expected to grow as more people seek advanced solutions for respiratory ailments.

Market Challenges

Smart inhalers, innovative devices with limited market penetration in developing countries, face impediments due to user unawareness regarding connected healthcare systems and low adoption rates of advanced technologies. Developing countries, such as India , Bangladesh , Pakistan , and some African nations, have underdeveloped healthcare facilities and a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, hindering early diagnosis and adoption of smart inhalers. The use of sensors on traditional inhalers can increase patient expenses, making advanced products less appealing due to low disposable income and healthcare spending. These factors collectively hinder the growth of the smart inhaler technology market in developing countries.

, , , and some African nations, have underdeveloped healthcare facilities and a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, hindering early diagnosis and adoption of smart inhalers. The use of sensors on traditional inhalers can increase patient expenses, making advanced products less appealing due to low disposable income and healthcare spending. These factors collectively hinder the growth of the smart inhaler technology market in developing countries. The Smart Inhaler Technology Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of respiratory complications from factors like tobacco smoke and air pollution. Technological advancements in digital technology have led to the development of smart inhalers, which are medical devices that transform manual inhalers into digital devices. These devices collect clinical data, including drug dosage and medicinal adherence, through sensors and Bluetooth connectivity. The aging population base and increasing healthcare expenditure have fueled demand for these devices, particularly in highly polluted areas. Smart inhalers come in two main types: DPI-based and MDI-based. DPI-based inhalers use dry powder, while MDI-based inhalers use chemical propellants. Both types offer dose monitoring mechanisms and dosing reminders to improve treatment measures for acute respiratory diseases and preventive care. E-commerce platforms have made these devices more accessible, and their affordability caters to various disposable incomes. Smart inhalers are essential for managing respiratory ailments, reducing hospitalization, and lowering treatment expenses. Despite their benefits, challenges remain, such as inhalation capacity, multiple dose devices, and disease indication specificity. Overall, smart inhalers are transforming respiratory care, offering improved procedural outcomes and better disease management.

Segment Overview

This smart inhaler technology market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Inhalers

1.2 Nebulizers Application 2.1 Asthma

2.2 COPD Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Inhalers- Inhalers are essential medication devices for managing COPD and asthma conditions. Patients require specific inhalers based on their health status, available as Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs) or Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs). MDIs, which are short-acting bronchodilators, utilize pressurized drugs to alleviate breathlessness. They can be used up to four times daily, offering immediate relief for four to six hours. DPIs, long-acting bronchodilators, employ dry, powdered drugs for inhalation with full lung capacity. These inhalers provide relief for 12 to 24 hours and can be used once or twice daily. The escalating prevalence of asthma and COPD drives the preference for inhalers as the primary treatment. Smart inhalers offer remote consultations through recorded data access, enabling physicians to prescribe medications. Additionally, they monitor medication usage and dosages, sending reminders for scheduled inhalation. These features enhance respiratory care management for home-care patients and non-critical COPD cases, contributing to the growth of the inhaler segment and the market as a whole.

Research Analysis

Smart Inhaler Technology: Revolutionizing Asthma Management and Chronic Respiratory Diseases Smart Inhaler Technology is transforming the way we manage asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases. Connected medical devices, such as Planet Innovation's HeroTracker Sense, are integrating digital technology into metered dose inhalers. These smart inhalers use sensors and Bluetooth technology to connect with smartphones or digital devices, enabling real-time monitoring of medication usage. Hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies are increasingly adopting this technology to improve patient care and reduce hospital admissions and patient visits due to respiratory complications. Telemedicine consultations can now be more effective with patients' medication usage data at the doctors' fingertips. In highly polluted areas, smart inhalers can provide crucial information about air quality and offer alerts to patients, helping them avoid triggers. Technological advancements continue to drive innovation in this field, making treatment more personalized and efficient.

Market Research Overview

The Smart Inhalers Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and acute respiratory diseases. Connected medical devices, including smart inhalers, are revolutionizing the way respiratory ailments are managed. These devices, which include both DPI-based and MDI-based models, use sensors and digital technology to monitor inhalation capacity, dosage, and medication adherence. Hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies are key distribution channels for smart inhalers. The aging population base, tobacco smoke, and air pollution are major factors driving the demand for these devices. Technological advancements in digital technology, telemedicine, and clinical data collection are also contributing to the market growth. Smart inhalers are not limited to hospitals and home care settings but are also used in highly polluted areas and other treatment measures. Patients can use smartphones and digital devices to monitor their medication intake, receive dosing reminders, and even connect with healthcare providers via Bluetooth. The market for smart inhalers is expected to grow due to the rising healthcare expenditure, increasing disposable incomes, and the need for preventive care. The market includes various types of inhalers, such as manual inhalers, MDI-based inhalers, and DPI-based inhalers, which use either dry powder or chemical propellant for drug delivery. Despite the benefits of smart inhalers, challenges such as procedural outcomes, hospital admissions, and treatment expenses remain. However, the potential for improved patient outcomes, reduced hospitalizations, and cost savings make smart inhalers an essential tool in the management of respiratory ailments.

