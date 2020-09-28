Smart Inhalers: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The current report offers a comprehensive picture of the smart inhalers market.Smart inhalers prescribed for the treatment of asthma and COPD are included in the scope of the study.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975501/?utm_source=PRN







The report excludes the revenue of inhalers and sensors that operate independently.The focus of this report is instead the combined product, which consists of an inhaler and sensor and is called a smart inhaler; this is tracked and included in the report's current scope.



The market size includes the revenue the smart inhaler generated for pharma companies. Digital companies merely provide the sensors to pharma companies; and pharma companies are the ones assembling smart inhalers and making them available.



The report explains the current and future market potential of smart inhalers.It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints and market trends.



The report covers market forecasts through 2024.



The report details market shares of smart inhalers based on product, disease indication and geography. Based on product, the market is fragmented into dry powder inhaler (DPI)-based smart inhalers and metered-dose inhaler (MDI)-based smart inhalers.



By disease indication, the market is segmented into asthma and COPD.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for the year 2018 as the base year, 2019 and forecast through year-end 2024. Estimated values used are based on pharma manufacturers' total revenues and estimated installations of smart inhalers. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 18 data tables and 14 additional tables

- Descriptive overview of the global smart inhalers market

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Country specific data and analysis for the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, China, Japan, India and other emerging economies

- Latest information on market potential for smart inhalers, opportunities and restraints, technological advancements, regulatory scenario, and other macroeconomic trends affecting the marketplace

- Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations and joint ventures in global smart inhalers market

- Estimation of market size and forecast, and market share analysis of smart inhalers based on the product, disease indication, and geographical region

- A brief outline on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global smart inhalers market and MedTech

- Detailed profiles of the major listed pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG , and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Summary:

The global market for smart inhalers was valued at $REDACTED million in 2018.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach approximately $REDACTED million by 2024.



The global market's growth is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, a rise in the world's geriatric population, growing collaboration between pharma and digital health companies and improved technology leading to the development of smart inhalers.



According to the WHO, around REDACTED million people have moderate to severe COPD, and approximately REDACTED million of these people die every year, which make COPD the third leading cause of death worldwide.Inaddition, it is estimated that over REDACTED million people worldwide have asthma, including over REDACTED% of children globally.



Thus, an increase in the number of patients suffering from asthma and COPD is likely to drive the smart inhalers market during the forecast period.



Due to this alarming rise in the prevalence of respiratory disorders, the market is witnessing digital partnerships between software and pharma companies that are formed to offer technologically advanced smart inhalers. Various companies are stepping into the market to implement digital technology that can be further used to enhance respiratory disease management.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975501/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

