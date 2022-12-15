Smart Inhalers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Smart Inhalers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Dry Powdered Inhalers, Metered Dose Inhalers), By Indication (Asthma, COPD), By Distribution Channel, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373145/?utm_source=PRN







Smart Inhalers Market Growth & Trends



The global smart inhalers market size is expected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2030. The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, and lung disorders is contributing to the growth of the market. According to the European Respiratory Society Congress, COPD is expected to affect over 480 million people in 2022 across the globe.



COVID-19 has increased the demand for smart inhalers due to the rising penetration of cutting-edge digital devices and solutions for respiratory and pulmonary care. Furthermore, in the post-pandemic era, it is expected that the adoption of smart inhalers will increase as healthcare providers are focusing on connected medical devices to ensure that patients receive better and more enhanced care, regardless of the circumstance.



Furthermore, a growing number of businesses are incorporating digital technologies into their products to improve the efficiency of medication and the management of asthma and COPD.In addition, in April 2022, Aptar Pharma, a key market player, introduced HeroTracker Sense, a novel digital chronic respiratory e-health solution that converts a traditional metered dose inhaler into a smart inhaler.



Furthermore, a study of the Adherium Smart inhaler also revealed that smart inhaler users experienced several beneficial medical outcomes, including fewer hospitalizations, improved medication adherence, and a decreased need for doctor visits.



Smart Inhalers Market Report Highlights

â€¢ Based on type, the metered dose inhalers (MDIs) segment held the largest share of over 60.0% in 2021. MDIs are the most preferred inhalers used to treat CRDs. The dry powdered inhalers (DPIs) segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 18.6% over the forecast period owing to the convenience of its mechanism, which makes it easier to use for medicine delivery

â€¢ Based on indication, the COPD segment held the largest share of over 50.0% in 2021 due to the high prevalence of COPD as it affects 200 million people globally. The asthma segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 18.3% over the forecast period owing to the rising number of hospitalizations for asthma, particularly in young children

â€¢ Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of over 40.0% in 2021. The elderly population frequently receives hospital care for CRDs, and they consider purchasing medication from hospital pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to grow at a rate of 19.2% over the forecast period due to the quick expansion and modernization of the existing pharmacies to increase market penetration

â€¢ Based on end-use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of over 50.0% in 2021 as hospitals are a crucial distribution channel between pharmaceutical companies and patients. The home care settings segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 20.2% over the forecast period due to the growing preference among older patients, rising costs of healthcare, and the convenience offered by the treatments at home

â€¢ In 2021, North America dominated the market with a share of over 45.0% owing to the rising prevalence of CRDs in the region. In the U.S., more than 25 million people suffer from asthma. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest rate of 21.2% during the forecast period owing to rising incidence rates of COPD and asthma in developing nations such as China and India



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373145/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker