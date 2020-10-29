Smart Inhalers Markets, 2025 - Inhibiting Factors and Impact of COVID-19 Shaping the Global Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Inhalers Market Research Report by Product Type, by Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Inhalers Market is expected to grow from USD 103.53 Million in 2019 to USD 248.22 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.68%.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Inhalers Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.



The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Inhalers Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Inhalers Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Inhalers Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Inhalers Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Inhalers Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Inhalers Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Outlook

3.2. Product Type Outlook

3.3. Indication Outlook

3.4. Distribution Channel Outlook

3.5. Geography Outlook

3.6. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Smart Inhalers Market, By Geography



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing prevalence of people suffering from asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases

5.1.1.2. Increasing adoption of digitally-improved products

5.1.1.3. Digital Health partnerships between smart inhaler manufacturers and software companies

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limited availability of smart inhalers

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Technological advancements in smart inhaler devices and systems

5.1.3.2. Growth opportunities in developing regions

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Higher cost associated with the development of smart inhalers

5.1.4.2. Lack of reimbursement for smart inhalers



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6.3. Client Customizations

6.3.1. Respiratory Disorders Epidemiological Data

6.3.2. Pricing Analysis & Trend



7. Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Inhalers

7.2.1. Dry Powder Inhalers

7.2.2. Metered Dose Inhalers

7.3. Nebulizers



8. Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Indication

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Asthma

8.3. COPD



9. Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hospital Pharmacies

9.3. Online Pharmacies

9.4. Retail Pharmacies



10. Americas Smart Inhalers Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Smart Inhalers Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. South Korea

11.10. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Inhalers Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. 3M Company

14.2. Adherium Limited

14.3. AstraZeneca plc

14.4. Boehringer Ingelheim group

14.5. Cohero Health, Inc.

14.6. GlaxoSmithKline plc

14.7. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

14.8. Novartis International AG

14.9. OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V

14.10. OPKO Health, Inc.

14.11. PARI GmbH

14.12. ResMed Inc

14.13. Sensirion AG Switzerland

14.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

14.15. Vectura Group plc



