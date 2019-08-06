Smart IOPS Rattles Storage Class Memory Market with the Introduction of Its New Unobtanium™ FN SSD

"The Unobtanium™ FN solid state drive marries our innovative TruRandom® technology with Toshiba Memory's XL-FLASH™ device resulting in a unique product that offers best in class low latency and high performance to Storage Class Memory market at an attractive price point," said Ashutosh Das, CEO of Smart IOPS, Inc. "We remain committed to our high standards of offering quality storage solutions with best performance and latency."

The unmatched performance and latency of Unobtanium™ FN drive greatly enhances artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, content delivery, and caching capabilities making it ideal for next generation data crunching needs.

"Toshiba Memory is very happy to see our XL-FLASH™ Low-Latency 3D Flash Memory make its entry into the market. We are happy to see Smart IOPS introduce products using our XL-FLASH™," said Hiroo Ota, Technology Executive, Memory Application Engineering, Toshiba Memory Corporation. "We are excited about numerous possibilities that our low latency XL-FLASH™ devices will enable."

About Smart IOPS, Inc.

Smart IOPS is an innovative leader in storage solutions whose TruRandom™ technology creates new possibilities for flash technology to have a profound impact on current and next generation data center applications. Powered by TruRandom, Smart IOPS SSDs speedup application performance substantially by enabling high IOPS at low latency to remove the storage I/O bottlenecks that limit the modern data centers. Smart IOPS' flash storage solutions enable Cloud Service Providers (CSP), High Performance Computing (HPC) and enterprise data centers to confidently deploy I/O-intensive and latency sensitive applications with greater reliability and SLA, at a fraction of the cost of other flash-based storage products. Visit the company website at www.smartiops.com for more information.

About Toshiba Memory

Toshiba Memory Group, a world leader in memory solutions, is dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Toshiba Memory pioneers cutting-edge memory solutions and services that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers. Toshiba Memory will officially change its name to Kioxia on October 1, 2019. For more information on Toshiba Memory, please visit https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-jp/.

