Smart IOPS Sets a New Performance Record for Mission Critical Applications that use Aerospike Database

"We are delighted to offer world class SSD products to our customers," said Dr. Manuel d'Abreu, Chief Scientist and Sr. VP of Smart IOPS. "Our SSD's high TPS performance at low latency minimizes infrastructure cost and offers ability to absorb sudden peak demands reducing greatly any failure probability for mission critical applications. Smart IOPS Data Engine™ T2 HP drives offer proven 2x to 4x performance benefits for various types of databases including Relational, NoSQL, Key-Value, and Time Series as compared to other leading industry drives."

"Aerospike customers are at the forefront of innovation and the envy of their industry peers. Our next-generation NoSQL database powers hyper-scale data solutions that give companies an unfair competitive advantage while reducing data infrastructure complexity and cost," said Srini Srinivasan, Chief Product Officer and Founder of Aerospike. "We are excited to be working with Smart IOPS to optimize and test the Aerospike database to support the transaction performance our customers require."

About Smart IOPS, Inc. Smart IOPS is an innovative leader in storage solutions whose TruRandom™ technology creates new possibilities for flash technology to have a profound impact on current and next generation data center applications. Powered by TruRandom, Smart IOPS SSDs speedup application performance substantially by enabling high IOPS at low latency to remove the storage I/O bottlenecks that limit the modern data centers. Smart IOPS' flash storage solutions enable Cloud Service Providers (CSP), High Performance Computing (HPC) and enterprise data centers to confidently deploy I/O-intensive and latency sensitive applications with greater reliability and SLA, at a fraction of the cost of other flash-based storage products. Visit the company website at www.smartiops.com for more information.

About Aerospike. Aerospike is the global leader in next-generation, hyperscale data solutions. Aerospike enterprises overcome seemingly impossible data bottlenecks to compete and win with a fraction of the infrastructure cost and complexity of legacy NoSQL databases. Aerospike's unique Hybrid Memory Architecture™ delivers an unbreakable competitive advantage by unlocking the full potential of modern hardware and eliminating all the friction that holds back companies from delivering unimaginable value from vast amounts of data at the edge, to the core and in the cloud. Aerospike empowers customers to instantly fight fraud, dramatically increase shopping cart size, deploy global digital payment networks and deliver instant, one-to-one personalization for millions of customers in the moments that matter. Aerospike customers include AirTel, Baidu, Banca D'Italia, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap and Wayfair. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, please visit https://www.aerospike.com.

