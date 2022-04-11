Smart Irrigation Market size worth $ 2.8 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 14.02% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The rising demand for several systems such as sprinklers drip irrigation systems, and smart detection devices to enhance the overall water efficiency of irrigation systems. Such factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the Smart Irrigation Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Smart Irrigation Market" By Component (Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters), By Application (Agricultural, Non-Agricultural), By System (Weather Based Controller, Sensor Based Controller), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Smart Irrigation Market size was valued at USD 0.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.02% from 2021 to 2028.

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Smart Irrigation Market Overview

There are many advantages correlated with the use of smart irrigation such as the saving of time as well as money and for the meeting of specific landscape needs through the optimization of water levels. The rising demand for several systems such as sprinklers drip irrigation systems, and smart detection devices to enhance the overall water efficiency of irrigation systems. Such factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, factors such as the cost of the smart irrigation system as well as the potential of error in the systems are restraining the growth of the Smart Irrigation Market.

Moreover, technological advancement such as the integration of smartphones with irrigation systems is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the market to grow. Currently, smart irrigation technology is expensive, which makes it unaffordable for smaller farmers in developed regions and most farmers in emerging economies. Access to the latest technology is restricted to big and industrialized farms owing to high technology costs. Currently, the benefits of information and communications technology are limited to advanced countries with a focus on the production of well-known and widely grown crops, such as wheat, maize, and rice.

Key Developments

In May 2021 , The Toro Company (US) acquired Left Hand Robotics, Inc. The acquisition supports The Toro Company's strategy of leadership in next-generation technologies, including alternative power, smart connected, and autonomous products.

, The Toro Company (US) acquired Left Hand Robotics, Inc. The acquisition supports The Toro Company's strategy of leadership in next-generation technologies, including alternative power, smart connected, and autonomous products. In March 2020 , Netafim ( Israel ) collaborated with FluroSat ( Australia ) to integrate FluroSat's remote sensing technology into its digital irrigation management platform Netbeat.

, Netafim ( ) collaborated with FluroSat ( ) to integrate FluroSat's remote sensing technology into its digital irrigation management platform Netbeat. In June 2019 , Rain Bird (US) partnered with Living Turf ( Australia ) as a primary distributor for the full range of Rain Bird Gold Irrigation products across Australia . This partnership will enable Rain Bird to expand in Australia .

Key Players

The major players in the market are Toro Company, ET Water, Galcon, Rain Machine, Banyan Water, Rachio, Hydro Point, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries, Netafim.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Smart Irrigation Market On the basis of Component, Application, System, and Geography.

Smart Irrigation Market, By Component

Controllers



Sensors



Water Flow Meters



Others

Smart Irrigation Market, By Application

Agricultural



Non-Agricultural

Smart Irrigation Market, By System

Weather Based Controller



Sensor Based Controller

Smart Irrigation Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

