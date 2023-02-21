Smart kitchen appliance market: North America will account for 32% of the market's growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global smart kitchen appliance market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,293.08 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the smart kitchen appliance market was valued at USD 8,459.53 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2023-2027

Smart kitchen appliance market - Five forces

The global smart kitchen appliance market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

Smart kitchen appliance market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Smart kitchen appliance market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (smart large cooking appliance, smart refrigerator, smart small cooking appliance, and smart dishwasher) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The smart large cooking appliance segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as improved living standards and growing interest in smart connected home appliances. The growing trend of modular kitchens with large cooking appliances is also driving the demand for smart large cooking appliances.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global smart kitchen appliance market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global smart kitchen appliance market.

North America is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for smart kitchen appliances in the region is augmented by factors such as an expected rise in the adoption of smart home technologies, especially in the US and Canada . The US accounts for a high share of this demand owing to technological advances and increased product offerings by vendors. In addition, the demand for energy-efficient smart appliances is expected to increase owing to the implementation of stringent government regulations and standards related to energy usage in the country. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Smart kitchen appliance market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The ease of use and convenience offered by smart kitchen appliances is driving the market growth.

Modern kitchen appliances can be easily controlled through a mobile application.

These appliances also enable remote access, which allows users to save energy.

Appliances such as refrigerators, cooktops, coffee machines, microwaves, and wall ovens can be operated through wi-fi or Bluetooth connectivity.

Vendors such as Robert Bosch and Samsung Electronics are focusing on providing fast, smart, easy-to-use appliances.

and Samsung Electronics are focusing on providing fast, smart, easy-to-use appliances. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Integration with voice-controlled personal assistants is a key trend in the market.

Vendors are offering kitchen appliances that are compatible with voice-controlled personal assistants such as Google Assistant.

A voice-controlled personal assistant is a smart hub that links various Internet-connected services and devices together.

It allows users to control their smart appliances and devices with voice commands.

Various vendors are collaborating with different providers of voice-controlled personal assistants.

Therefore, the integration of voice-controlled features in kitchen appliances is expected to support the adoption of these appliances during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The lack of product and technology awareness, especially in developing regions, is challenging market growth.

Vendors find it difficult to penetrate developing markets due to the lack of knowledge related to smart products and technology among the population.

In developing countries, the lack of well-established internet infrastructure restricts the use of smart appliances.

The low awareness about technologies leads to low volume sales of smart kitchen appliances.

Moreover, people in these countries are price-conscious and prefer to compare smart and regular products based on price and functionalities.

Such factors may hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this smart kitchen appliance market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart kitchen appliance market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart kitchen appliance market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart kitchen appliance market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart kitchen appliance market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The smart ovens market is projected to grow by USD 243.62 million with a CAGR of 14.09% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (smart microwave oven and small wall oven), distribution Channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The smart water softeners market is projected to grow by USD 482.6 million with a CAGR of 14.52% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (wall mounted and floor) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,293.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux., Beko Plc, BSH Hausgerate GmbH, Coway Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gourmia Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., June Life Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Liebherr International AG, MIDEA Group, Miele and Cie. KG, Newell Brands Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Smarter Applications Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart kitchen appliance market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global smart kitchen appliance market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Smart large cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Smart large cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Smart large cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Smart large cooking appliance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Smart large cooking appliance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Smart refrigerator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Smart refrigerator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Smart refrigerator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Smart refrigerator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Smart refrigerator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Smart small cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Smart small cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Smart small cooking appliance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Smart small cooking appliance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Smart small cooking appliance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Smart dishwasher - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Smart dishwasher - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Smart dishwasher - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Smart dishwasher - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Smart dishwasher - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Electrolux.

Exhibit 116: AB Electrolux. - Overview



Exhibit 117: AB Electrolux. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: AB Electrolux. - Key news



Exhibit 119: AB Electrolux. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: AB Electrolux. - Segment focus

12.4 Beko Plc

Exhibit 121: Beko Plc - Overview



Exhibit 122: Beko Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Beko Plc - Key offerings

12.5 BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Exhibit 124: BSH Hausgerate GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 125: BSH Hausgerate GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: BSH Hausgerate GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 127: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 130: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Gourmia Inc.

Exhibit 132: Gourmia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Gourmia Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Gourmia Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Havells India Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Havells India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Havells India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Havells India Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Havells India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Havells India Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 June Life Inc.

Exhibit 144: June Life Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: June Life Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: June Life Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 147: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 148: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 150: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.12 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 152: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 155: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Liebherr International AG

Exhibit 157: Liebherr International AG - Overview



Exhibit 158: Liebherr International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Liebherr International AG - Key news



Exhibit 160: Liebherr International AG - Key offerings

12.14 Miele and Cie. KG

Exhibit 161: Miele and Cie. KG - Overview



Exhibit 162: Miele and Cie. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Miele and Cie. KG - Key offerings

12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 164: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 165: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 167: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 174: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio