Smart Labs Market to Witness a Two-fold Growth by 2023, Says Frost & Sullivan

"The traditional lab market will experience a value proposition shift from hardware to digital solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and cloud technologies," said Amol Dilip Jadhav, Transformational Health Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan . "Going forward, in response to the increasing penetration of digitization, instrument and automation vendors will shift their focus towards value propositions aligned with the rise of the app economy."

Jadhav added: "The adoption of smart labs by specific application segments presents a way of understanding the impact that will be created through the combination of technologies serving the specific opportunity, such as robotics, internet of things, big data, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies. Additionally, predictive maintenance, real-time data management, and continuous and remote operations present the highest CAGR opportunities, standing at 24.8%, 24%, and 23.8% by 2023, respectively."

Smart Lab-as-a-Service, deploying the internet of things (IoT) to standardize workflow, digital twins for performance improvement, and edge computing for real-time data management present immense growth prospects for vendors involved in the smart lab space, including:

Optimize workflow and avoid duplicate data to ensure that instrument integration meets user demands.

Address interoperability concerns, given the lack of standardization for RFID hardware and software.

Improve the performance with digital twins in automatic mode to significantly reduce the testing team's efforts, enabling them to envision scenarios, react promptly and reduce possible human error.

. Integrate with software vendors and edge analytics solution providers to nurture and build a self-sustaining ecosystem.

