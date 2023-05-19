Smart Led Indoor Signage Market size to grow by USD 2,090.71 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the growing need for automated medical transcripts - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the smart-led indoor signage market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 2090.71 million, at a CAGR of 21.62% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The high growth of retail space is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growth of e-commerce and online advertising may impede the market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Led Indoor Signage Market 2023-2027

Smart Led Indoor Signage Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Absen Optoelectronic Co. Ltd., Aero Digital World, AU Optronics Corp., Firstouch Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Grandwell Industries, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Metroplus Advertising LLC, Osel Technology Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Qisda Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shanghai Goodview Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Shenzhen Ledsino Optoelectronic Co. Ltd., Tailong Zhixian Technology Shenzhen Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

absen.com- The company offers smart LED indoor signage such as AX Series, and PL V2 Series.

auo.com- The company offers smart LED indoor signage such as TARTAN displays.

firstouchkiosk.com- The company offers smart LED indoor signage such as 24 and 32 Inch Commercial Display.

Smart Led Indoor Signage Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Smart Led Indoor Signage Market 2023-2027 Size

Smart Led Indoor Signage Market 2023-2027 Trends

Smart Led Indoor Signage Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis

Market Driver

Low power consumption and do-it-yourself (DIY) design

Demand for high-resolution and interactive content

High growth of retail space

Market Trend

Focus on reseller programs, increasing partnerships and collaborations

Growing popularity of data analytics and smart control

Emergence of TOLEDs

Market Challenges

Growth of e-commerce and online advertising

Cyberattacks on digital signage networks

High price and operational complexities

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, challenges for the market

Smart Led Indoor Signage Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Smart Led Indoor Signage Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Retail



QSR And Restaurants



Education



Healthcare



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027)

Smart Led Indoor Signage Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart led indoor signage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart led indoor signage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart led indoor signage market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart led indoor signage market, vendors

Smart Led Indoor Signage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2090.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 20.01 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Absen Optoelectronic Co. Ltd., Aero Digital World, AU Optronics Corp., Firstouch Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Grandwell Industries, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Metroplus Advertising LLC, Osel Technology Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Qisda Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shanghai Goodview Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Shenzhen Ledsino Optoelectronic Co. Ltd., Tailong Zhixian Technology Shenzhen Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Screen Size



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart LED indoor signage market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global smart LED indoor signage market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Screen Size Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Screen Size Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 QSR and restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on QSR and restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on QSR and restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on QSR and restaurants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on QSR and restaurants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Screen Size

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Screen Size - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Screen Size - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Screen Size

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Screen Size



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Screen Size

7.3 Less than 32 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Less than 32 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Less than 32 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Less than 32 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Less than 32 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 32-35 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on 32-35 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on 32-35 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on 32-35 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on 32-35 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 55 and above - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on 55 and above - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on 55 and above - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on 55 and above - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on 55 and above - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Screen Size

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Screen Size ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Absen Optoelectronic Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Absen Optoelectronic Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Absen Optoelectronic Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Absen Optoelectronic Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 AU Optronics Corp.

Exhibit 127: AU Optronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: AU Optronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: AU Optronics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: AU Optronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: AU Optronics Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Firstouch Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Firstouch Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Firstouch Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Firstouch Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Grandwell Industries

Exhibit 135: Grandwell Industries - Overview



Exhibit 136: Grandwell Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Grandwell Industries - Key offerings

12.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 138: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 139: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 141: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.8 LG Corp.

Exhibit 143: LG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: LG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: LG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: LG Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Metroplus Advertising LLC

Exhibit 147: Metroplus Advertising LLC - Overview



Exhibit 148: Metroplus Advertising LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Metroplus Advertising LLC - Key offerings

12.10 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 150: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Planar Systems Inc.

Exhibit 155: Planar Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Planar Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Planar Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 163: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Sharp Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 168: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Tailong Zhixian Technology Shenzhen Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 173: Tailong Zhixian Technology Shenzhen Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Tailong Zhixian Technology Shenzhen Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Tailong Zhixian Technology Shenzhen Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 176: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 180: Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 181: Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 182: Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

