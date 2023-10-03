Smart Lighting Market size to grow by USD 17.20 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Emergence of smart lighting to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart lighting market is expected to grow by USD 17.20 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 16.88% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (commercial, residential, public infrastructure, and others), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The emergence of smart lighting is a key factor driving market growth. Smart lighting can optimize its use of power by controlling lights, heating, and air conditioning as well as remotely managing appliances. It reduces electricity consumption through the judicious timing of light activations. Various features, such as automatic room entry activation and color correction, are available in smart lighting networks. In addition, this system can respond to user commands on its own and can be programmed. The adoption of LED is expected to save energy, as well as integrate with smart and Internet of Things technologies. Manufacturers regularly upgrade LED technology to match advances in IoT. Growing global interest in smart lighting is driving supplier partnerships and global ecosystems. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Lighting Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the smart lighting market: Current Lighting Solutions LLC., Eaton Corp. Plc, Helvar Merca Oy Ab, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Legrand SA, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Lightwaverf Technology Ltd., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, RAB lighting Inc., Savant Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Signify NV, Synapse Wireless Inc., Wipro Ltd., Zumtobel Group AG, Acuity Brands Inc., Dialight Plc, and IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc.

Smart Lighting Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 15.64% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The advent of IoT is a major trend shaping the market .

. The IoT is changing the way humans and entities, such as enterprises and governments, interact with the Physical World.

The integration of the Internet of Things into smart lighting solutions is being accelerated due to advances in broadband technology, as well as sensor innovation.

Furthermore, the IoT enables these facilities to collect valuable data and facilitate energy conservation and information about building occupancy patterns as well as other system uses.

With the advent of IoT architectures, it is easier for manufacturers to develop next-generation IoT smart home and office lighting solutions due to an increase in the application of smart devices and cloud-connected lighting systems.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The technological challenges related to LEDs are restricting the market growth.

LEDs have limits, such as color differences and heat problems over time. The lumen output of the LED, which is influenced by color and operating conditions, can become reduced due to temperature problems.

The LEDs are working in the house and outdoors. The outdoor installation can cause moisture to escape, leading to short circuits and the need for LED replacement.

In addition, to ensure optimum performance, most LEDs require a step-down voltage and are unable to cope with line voltages.

In industrial areas, where fluctuations in voltage are common, this presents problems because of the sensitivity of LEDs to these changes.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The commercial segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Smart lighting installations are used in commercial establishments, including restaurants, bars, hotels, industrial facilities, offices, and shopping malls. The implementation of more stringent energy and CO2 emission regulations by the Government has led to an increase in this segment. In addition, to reduce energy usage and integrate their ecosystem into the IoT, industrial premises are installing intelligent lighting systems. Businesses have taken the initiative to install smart lighting systems, to create a network of interconnected bulbs that can be operated on one system. In addition, the data obtained from this system can give insight into how to optimize service delivery and operations, enabling an effective use of energy resources and reducing costs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The piezoelectric market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,768.81 million.

The industrial relays market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,401.63 million.

Smart Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.64 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Current Lighting Solutions LLC., Eaton Corp. Plc, Helvar Merca Oy Ab, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Legrand SA, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Lightwaverf Technology Ltd., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, RAB lighting Inc., Savant Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Signify NV, Synapse Wireless Inc., Wipro Ltd., Zumtobel Group AG, Acuity Brands Inc., Dialight Plc, and IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio