Smart Lock Market is Projected To Reach USD 14,972.3 Million By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 20.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Locks Market is segmented by Product Type (Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks, and Others), Technology (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), and End User (Residential and Commercial) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Building Materials & Supplies Category.

The global smart lock market size was valued at USD 2,366.51 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14,972.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Smart Lock Market

The growth of the smart lock market is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing security and safety concerns, rising adoption of smartphones, IoT, and an increase in smart home automation. The superior features compared to traditional lock systems like easy logging, tracking, quick accessibility, and sharing of virtual keys with other visitors.

However, huge costs and hacking issues will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-2S93/smart-locks

TRENDS DRIVING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL SMART LOCK MARKET

The smart lock market size will be impacted positively by the rapid growth of home automation. The wide scale adoption of smart home devices has triggered anxiety as consumers want both data privacy and security in their homes. They want to lock the doors, check for intruders or monitor even when they are miles away from the house. Smart locks have the capability to do all this stuff. You just have to pair your Bluetooth or wifi with your deadbolt and gain access through a phone tap or a voice command. They enhance security through advanced presence detection, durability, and alert systems. Easy access and quick authentication have become the norm.

The increasing IoT penetration will drive the growth of the global smart lock market. IoT-enabled sensors connect smart locks through mobile phones or other internet devices. These locks provide users the ability to gain easy remote access and share virtual keys with other visitors who want to enter the house or building. They are also compatible with other IoT devices like smart assistants which automate certain processes like turning on lights or triggering the security system with video alerts if the door has been unlocked outside expected hours.

The integration of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, Artificial intelligence, and ML along with covid 19 has led to the transition to contactless operations. Commercial and residential sectors are switching to app-based smart lock systems as it enables quick tracking, and logging, and increases efficiency. Employee productivity, monitoring, accountability, and compliance management become fast and better. These factors are going to surge the growth of the smart lock market in the coming years.

The smart lock market will be hampered by issues related to hacking and huge installation costs. Although smart locks remove hassles related to regular lock picking, hackers will be able to bypass the device and gain access through faulty digital security protocols. Moreover, a technician needs to be hired for mounting and connecting the lock system. In addition to it, batteries have to be changed at regular intervals. Then there are repair and maintenance costs. All these add up to a hefty sum which was not the case with a traditional lock and key system.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-2S93/Smart_Locks_Market

SMART LOCK MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on product type, the deadbolt segment dominated the market in 2020 and will grow the highest in the smart lock market share due to high durability, ease of use, and efficient protection. While the other segment will rise rapidly during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the WiFi segment dominated the market in 2020 and will continue to maintain dominance in the smart lock market share. On the other hand, the Bluetooth segment will witness the fastest growth.

Based on end-user, the commercial segment maintained the lead in 2020 and will continue to do so in the smart lock market share due to rapid digitization and preference for contactless operations. However, the residential segment will see robust and fast growth due to the installation of smart locking systems in residential spaces.

Based on region, North America is expected to witness considerable growth due to the presence of key players and rapid innovations in residential and commercial spaces while Asia-Pacific will rise the fastest owing to booming urbanization and increase in income levels.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-2S93/Smart_Locks_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-2S93/Smart_Locks_Market

Key players

AUGUST HOME

HAVEN LOCK, INC.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

PANASONIC CORPORATIONs

SALTO Systems

SAMSUNG SDS CO. LTD.

SCHLAGE

SPECTRUM BRANDS, INC.

UNIKEY TECHNOLOGIES INC.

VIVINT, INC.

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Manu-2S93/Smart_Locks_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-2S93&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Digital Door Lock market size is estimated to be worth USD 6799.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 19600 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.3% during the review period.

- Smart Door Lock market size is estimated to be worth USD 6736.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 22880 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 22.6% during the review period.

- The global WiFi Smart Lock market was valued at USD 896 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4531.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% during 2021-2027.

- Intelligent Electronic Lock market size is estimated to be worth USD 5708.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 10390 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.5% during the review period.

- The global Smart Home market size is projected to reach USD 117820 million by 2027, from USD 72040 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Home Security Products and Solutions market size is projected to reach USD 92340 million by 2028, from USD 53800 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2028.

- The global Grocery Lockers in Retails market was valued at USD 121.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 157.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

- Global Smart Bike Lock Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Bluetooth Smart Lock Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Electronic Smart Lock Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Hotel Induction Smart Door Lock Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Hotel Smart Sensor Lock Market Outlook 2022

- Global Padlock Smart Lock Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Smart Digital Lock Sales Market Report 2021

Click Here To See Related Reports on Smart Locks Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports