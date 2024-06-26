Smart Lock Market size is set to grow by USD 2.31 billion from 2024-2028, Growing number of smart cities worldwide to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart lock market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.31 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 13.47% during the forecast period. Growing number of smart cities worldwide is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration with voice assistants and smart home ecosystems. However, growing security and privacy threat in smart locks poses a challenge. Key market players include Allegion Public Ltd. Co., ASSA ABLOY AB, Be Tech Asia Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Davcor Group Pty Ltd., Dormakaba Holding AG, Dorsetindia.com, Honeywell International Inc., I Leaf Buildpro Pvt. Ltd., iF International Forum Design GmbH, iLockey, Jainson Locks, Napco Security Technologies Inc., Salto Systems SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SOLITY Co Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Tekno Electro Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Vivint Inc., and Yale India.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart lock market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Technology (WiFi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and Z-wave), End-user (Commercial and Residential), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Allegion Public Ltd. Co., ASSA ABLOY AB, Be Tech Asia Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Davcor Group Pty Ltd., Dormakaba Holding AG, Dorsetindia.com, Honeywell International Inc., I Leaf Buildpro Pvt. Ltd., iF International Forum Design GmbH, iLockey, Jainson Locks, Napco Security Technologies Inc., Salto Systems SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SOLITY Co Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Tekno Electro Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Vivint Inc., and Yale India

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The integration of smart locks with voice assistants and smart home ecosystems is a significant trend in the global smart lock market. This feature allows users to control their locks using basic voice commands, enhancing accessibility and convenience. Additionally, automation and synchronization with other connected devices, such as lights, thermostats, and security systems, are made possible. This trend is expected to drive market growth by creating a seamless user experience within commercial and residential buildings.

The Smart Lock market is experiencing significant growth with homes and businesses adopting this technology for enhanced security. Smart Homes are a trend, and smart locks are an essential component. Biometric authentication, such as fingerprint recognition, is becoming popular. Google and Apple are key players in this market. Smart locks can be controlled through apps, allowing remote access and convenience. Some smart locks use Bluetooth technology for connectivity. They can also be integrated with other home automation systems. Smart locks offer convenience, security, and compatibility with various devices. The future of smart locks lies in advanced features like voice recognition and facial recognition.

Market Challenges

The global smart lock market confronts security concerns as potential vulnerabilities in these devices may allow unauthorized access or data interception. Weak encryption techniques and outdated firmware pose significant risks. To mitigate these threats, manufacturers must prioritize robust security measures and regular firmware updates, collaborating with cybersecurity experts when necessary. These efforts are crucial to safeguard customer privacy and confidence, ensuring the market's continued growth.

The Smart Lock market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing adoption in both residential and commercial sectors. However, several challenges persist. Thingness and Machine Learning are key technologies driving the market, but security concerns remain a major challenge. The need for encryption and secure communication protocols is crucial to ensure data privacy and prevent unauthorized access. Additionally, cost and compatibility issues with existing door hardware are hindering widespread adoption. Smart Home and IoT platforms are also essential for seamless integration and interoperability. Regulations and standards, such as Zigbee and Z-Wave, are necessary to ensure consistency and reliability. Overall, addressing these challenges will be vital for the continued growth and success of the Smart Lock market.

Segment Overview

This smart lock market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 WiFi

1.2 Bluetooth

1.3 Zigbee

1.4 Z-wave End-user 2.1 Commercial

2.2 Residential Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 WiFi- The Smart Lock market is experiencing significant growth due to its convenience and security benefits. Businesses and consumers alike are adopting smart locks at an impressive rate. These locks offer keyless entry, remote access, and integration with other smart home systems. They provide enhanced security features such as automatic locking and unlocking, real-time alerts, and the ability to grant temporary access to guests. Smart locks are a cost-effective investment for businesses looking to improve security and convenience, and for individuals seeking peace of mind in their homes.

Research Analysis

The Smart Lock Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of home automation and smart homes. Biometric authentication and keyless entry systems are becoming increasingly popular, leveraging IoT technology and Wi-Fi communication protocols for seamless integration. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are also being employed to enhance security features and improve user experience. The smart lock ecosystem includes various technologies such as RFID locks, IC cards, and Bluetooth. Big Data is being utilized to analyze usage patterns and provide valuable insights. Kaadas, Masterlock, Yale Home, August Home, Level, Schaub and Emtek, and Oberlo are some of the companies offering smart lock solutions. Safety concerns continue to be a priority, with 5G networks and advanced technologies like Google Assistant being integrated to address these issues.

Market Research Overview

The Smart Lock Market is a rapidly growing sector within the home automation industry. These advanced locks utilize technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and biometric authentication for enhanced security and convenience. Smart locks offer features like remote access, automatic locking, and integration with other home security systems. The market is driven by increasing consumer demand for smart home solutions and the ongoing digitization of home security systems. Additionally, governments and regulatory bodies are promoting the adoption of smart locks for enhanced security and energy efficiency. The market is segmented based on technology, application, and region. Smart locks are used in both residential and commercial applications, and their adoption is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

