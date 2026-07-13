Smart Lock Market to Reach US$13.0 Bn by 2033 at 14.6% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart lock market is experiencing strong growth and is expected to be valued at around US$ 5.0 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 13.0 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is driven by accelerating smart home adoption, increasing urbanization, and growing consumer awareness regarding residential and commercial security. The widespread deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems has made connected security devices an integral part of modern buildings, while governments and businesses continue investing in smart infrastructure and digital access control systems.

Rapid Expansion of Smart Home Ecosystems Accelerates Smart Lock Adoption

The rapid proliferation of connected homes has become one of the strongest drivers of the global smart lock market. Consumers are increasingly investing in integrated smart home ecosystems that enable centralized management of lighting, surveillance, climate control, and security through smartphones and voice assistants. Smart locks serve as one of the most essential components within these ecosystems by providing secure, keyless access and seamless connectivity with platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit.

The number of connected IoT devices worldwide continues to rise significantly, creating enormous opportunities for smart lock manufacturers. As homeowners seek greater convenience and enhanced property protection, demand for remote-controlled entry systems, digital keys, and mobile-based access management continues to increase.

Growing concerns regarding burglary and unauthorized access have further encouraged households to replace conventional locks with biometric and app-enabled solutions. Fingerprint authentication, facial recognition, and PIN-based entry provide higher levels of security while eliminating the inconvenience associated with physical keys.

The residential sector remains the largest application segment, supported by increasing adoption across apartment complexes, gated communities, rental properties, and newly constructed smart homes. Property managers are also deploying smart locks to simplify tenant management, reduce locksmith expenses, and enable remote property access for maintenance personnel and prospective tenants.

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Key Highlights

The global smart lock market is projected to grow from US$ 5.0 billion in 2026 to US$ 13.0 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of smart homes, increasing integration of IoT-enabled security systems, and growing demand for contactless, keyless access solutions continue to accelerate market expansion.

North America dominates the global smart lock market, supported by high smart home penetration, advanced digital infrastructure, and strong consumer spending on residential security technologies.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, driven by rapid urbanization, government-led smart city initiatives, expanding residential construction, and rising disposable incomes across China and India.

Biometric smart locks account for the largest share of the product type segment, representing approximately 38% of the global market, owing to their superior security, convenience, and increasing institutional adoption.

The commercial application segment is witnessing the fastest growth due to increasing investments in smart buildings, enterprise access control systems, and cloud-based security management platforms.

Growing deployment of smart locks across hospitality, vacation rentals, and short-term rental properties presents a significant opportunity, as property owners increasingly adopt remote access management, one-time PIN generation, and property management system (PMS) integration.

Commercial Digitalization and Contactless Access Drive Enterprise Deployment

Commercial adoption represents another major growth engine for the smart lock market. Businesses worldwide are modernizing their buildings through integrated access control systems that improve employee safety, operational efficiency, and compliance with evolving security standards. Smart locks equipped with cloud-based management platforms allow administrators to grant, revoke, and monitor access permissions remotely without replacing physical keys or lock cylinders.

Demand for contactless access solutions has increased substantially across offices, hotels, hospitals, educational institutions, and retail establishments. Organizations are increasingly adopting biometric authentication and mobile credentials that reduce physical contact while strengthening identity verification. This trend has accelerated the deployment of connected access systems capable of generating real-time activity logs and supporting multi-factor authentication.

The hospitality industry has emerged as a particularly attractive growth area. Hotels and short-term rental operators increasingly rely on smart locks featuring one-time PIN generation, mobile credentials, and property management system integration to simplify guest check-in and improve operational efficiency. Vacation rental platforms continue encouraging hosts to implement automated entry systems that eliminate manual key exchanges while enhancing guest convenience.

Commercial buildings pursuing LEED certification and broader smart building initiatives are also specifying intelligent access control systems during new construction and renovation projects. As enterprises continue investing in digital transformation, smart locks are becoming an integral component of connected building infrastructure.

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Key Highlight: ASSA ABLOY Strengthens Smart Access Leadership through Level Lock Acquisition

A significant industry development came when ASSA ABLOY completed the acquisition of Level Lock to strengthen its position in premium residential smart locks and connected access solutions. The acquisition expanded ASSA ABLOY's portfolio of sleek, retrofit smart locks designed to integrate seamlessly with major smart home ecosystems.

Level Lock is recognized for developing compact smart lock technology that preserves the appearance of traditional door hardware while delivering advanced connectivity and remote access capabilities. The acquisition enables ASSA ABLOY to combine its global manufacturing expertise with Level's innovative consumer-focused technologies, strengthening its presence in North America's rapidly growing smart home market.

The transaction reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated digital access ecosystems combining mechanical security, cloud-based management, and mobile authentication. As manufacturers continue investing in software capabilities, AI-enabled monitoring, and enhanced interoperability with connected home platforms, strategic acquisitions such as this are expected to accelerate innovation while expanding product availability across residential and commercial markets.

Segmentation Insights: Biometric Locks Lead While RFID Smart Locks Gain Strong Momentum

Biometric locks dominate the global smart lock market, accounting for approximately 38% of market share, driven by rising demand for highly secure, keyless authentication across residential, commercial, healthcare, and government facilities. The increasing affordability of fingerprint sensors and improvements in biometric accuracy have accelerated adoption among both institutional and household users. Meanwhile, RFID-enabled smart locks are emerging as the fastest-growing product segment due to their widespread deployment in hotels, offices, educational institutions, and multi-family residential buildings, where quick, contactless access is essential. Manufacturers are also enhancing both biometric and RFID-enabled solutions with cloud connectivity, mobile app integration, and remote access management, expanding their role within broader smart building and IoT ecosystems.

Regional Insights: North America Leads While Asia Pacific Records Fastest Growth

North America remains the largest regional market for smart locks, supported by widespread smart home adoption, high consumer spending on home improvement, advanced digital infrastructure, and strong awareness of connected security solutions. The United States continues to dominate regional demand as homeowners increasingly integrate smart locks with comprehensive home automation systems. Strong e-commerce penetration and established retail distribution networks further support market expansion.

Asia Pacific represents the fastest-growing regional market throughout the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, expanding middle-class populations, and government-backed smart city initiatives continue driving adoption across China, India, and other emerging economies. New residential developments increasingly incorporate smart locks as standard security infrastructure, while local manufacturers improve affordability and product accessibility across the region.

Europe maintains steady market growth through modernization of commercial buildings, stringent security regulations, and increasing investment in smart infrastructure. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East are gradually adopting connected access technologies as urban development projects and digital transformation initiatives continue expanding.

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include ASSA ABLOY AB, Allegion plc, dormakaba Group, Spectrum Brands Holdings (Kwikset), and Samsung SDS.

ASSA ABLOY continues expanding its connected access portfolio through strategic acquisitions and investments in cloud-enabled smart lock technologies.

Allegion plc focuses on integrating advanced access management software with electronic locking solutions to strengthen its commercial building presence.

dormakaba Group emphasizes digital building access platforms, enabling seamless integration between smart locks, identity management, and enterprise security systems.

Kwikset continues expanding consumer-focused smart lock offerings featuring enhanced compatibility with leading smart home ecosystems and simplified installation.

Across the industry, manufacturers are prioritizing biometric innovation, cloud-based access management, cybersecurity enhancements, AI-powered monitoring, and strategic partnerships with smart home ecosystem providers to strengthen competitive positioning and address the rapidly evolving needs of residential and commercial users.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Biometric Lock

Electronic / Sensor Lock

Remote Control Lock

Pin Code Reader Lock

By Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Z-Wave

Zigbee

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

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