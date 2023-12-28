Smart Locker Global Market Forecast to 2028 - Rise in E-Commerce Sales and Growing Demand for Smart Lockers in Commercial Settings and Offices

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Locker Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (RFID, Electronic, Mobile, Biometric, Cloud), Deployment (Indoor, Outdoor), Application (Day, Parcel, Staff, Asset Management), End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart locker market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The growth of the smart lockers market is propelled by the surge in e-commerce activities, increasing urbanization and population density, demand for contactless solutions, and advancements in technology such as IoT and RFID integration. These factors collectively drive the adoption of smart lockers, offering secure and efficient parcel delivery solutions in response to last-mile delivery challenges and the need for streamlined package management.

Cloud based technology is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of e-commerce and online shopping requires constant update in the smart infrastructure. Cloud technology allows for easy scalability. As the demand for smart lockers grows, cloud-based systems can scale up or down seamlessly without the need for significant infrastructure changes. This flexibility supports businesses as they expand or adapt to changing requirements.Furthermore, cloud-based systems typically offer robust security features, such as encryption and secure authentication, to protect user and system data. Integration with other cloud services and remote updates and maintenance further enhances the functionality and efficiency of smart locker systems, ensuring they remain up to date and secure. Cloud-based technology plays a central role in making smart lockers highly adaptable, efficient, and user-friendly for diverse applications in various industries

Office segment is projected to contribute significant share in the smart locker market.

Smart lockers have become indispensable in office sectors, encompassing both corporate environments and government settings as well as the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. These lockers serve critical functions in these workplaces by providing secure solutions for the storage of sensitive documents, confidential information, and personal valuables, reducing the risk of unauthorized access. Employees benefit from designated spaces within smart lockers to securely store personal belongings, including bags, coats, and electronic devices during working hours, promoting organizational cleanliness. The advanced access control methods integrated into many smart lockers, such as RFID cards, biometric scanners, or mobile apps, offer a contactless and secure means for employees to access their assigned lockers.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Electronics Segment to Dominate Smart Locker Market During Forecast Period
  • Software Segment to Register Highest CAGR in Smart Locker Market During Forecast Period
  • Commercial Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2028
  • North America Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Premium Insights

  • Attractive Opportunities for Players in Smart Locker Market - Rise in E-Commerce Sales and Growing Demand for Smart Lockers in Commercial Settings and Offices
  • Smart Locker Market, by Application - Parcel Lockers Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
  • Smart Locker Market, by Offering - Hardware Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2028
  • Smart Locker Market, by End-Use Industry - Commercial Segment to Hold Largest Share of Smart Locker Market in 2028
  • Smart Locker Market, by Region - China to Register Highest CAGR in Smart Locker Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Integration of Different Technologies into Smart Lockers
  • Increasing Applications of Smart Lockers in E-Commerce, Retail, and Logistics Industries
  • High Emphasis of Organizations and Individuals on Enhancing Security of Critical Assets

Restraints

  • High Initial Investment and Costs

Opportunities

  • Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development
  • Shift Toward Health-Conscious Practices

Challenges

  • Space and Installation Challenges

Case Study Analysis

  • Canadian Pharmacy Opted for Snaile Inc.'s Smart Lockers to Ensure Secure Pickups During After-Hours
  • Loqit Finalized Project for De Ruiter's Bakkerij in Netherlands That Includes Installation of Loqit's Electronic Locking System, Designated for Use as Employee Lockers
  • Quadient Deployed 200 Smart Lockers at Educational Institutions in US for Personal Storage Purposes

Companies Mentioned

  • ASSA Abloy
  • Quadient
  • Pitney Bowes Inc.
  • Ricoh
  • Gibraltar Industries
  • Bell and Howell LLC
  • Cleveron
  • Keba
  • Hollman, Inc.
  • Package Nexus
  • Shenzhen Zhilai Sci and Tech Co. Ltd
  • Yellowbox Co Pty Ltd
  • Loqit B.V.
  • Metra Inzeniring D.O.O.
  • Mobiikey
  • Elocker Ltd
  • Parcelport Solutions, Inc.
  • Digilock
  • Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Private Ltd.
  • Your Workspace
  • Modern Office Systems. LLC
  • American Locker
  • TZ Limited
  • Locktec GmbH
  • Snaile Inc.

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.


